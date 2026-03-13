WOW's Samantha Smart stops by to 'enlighten' the Front Row

The Front Row Network is thrilled to welcome Samantha Smart to the podcast. Samantha is one of the premiere personalities on WOW-Women of Wrestling. Brandon and Samantha chat about her origins in wrestling as well as her utilization of intelligence in all aspects of the ring. The two also chat about the formation of her new faction, The Enlightened.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-founded and co-owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the inspiring larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga showcasing supreme athleticism and empowering stories centered around uplifting women and fans of all ages around the world.

WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated WOW channel. Seasons two and three are currently available to stream on Tubi and season two is available on Paramount+. Paramount Global Content

Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.