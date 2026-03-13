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Front Row Network

WOW's Samantha Smart stops by to 'enlighten' the Front Row

By Brandon Davis
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:51 PM CDT

The Front Row Network is thrilled to welcome Samantha Smart to the podcast. Samantha is one of the premiere personalities on WOW-Women of Wrestling. Brandon and Samantha chat about her origins in wrestling as well as her utilization of intelligence in all aspects of the ring. The two also chat about the formation of her new faction, The Enlightened.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-founded and co-owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the inspiring larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga showcasing supreme athleticism and empowering stories centered around uplifting women and fans of all ages around the world.

WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated WOW channel. Seasons two and three are currently available to stream on Tubi and season two is available on Paramount+. Paramount Global Content
Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
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