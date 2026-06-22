Front Row Classics welcomes Emmy-winning actor Christian Le Blanc

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Emmy-winning actor, Christian Le Blanc. Christian and Brandon chat about his background and acting influences which eventually led him to a multiple decade run on The Young and the Restless as Michael Baldwin. The two also discuss his experiences working with the likes of Julie Harris, Charles Nelson Reilly and Eileen Brennan.

A twelve-time Emmy nominee and three-time Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy winner, Christian Jules Le Blanc, stars as Michael Baldwin on CBS’s number one rated daytime drama, The Young and the Restless.

Christian joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in October 1991, departing in 1993. He returned to the series in April, 1997. A slick attorney, Michael has found happiness in his marriage to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), despite the antics of his troubled brother, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and his unpredictable mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman).

In 2022, Christian made his New York theater debut in Ruth Stage Company’s production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Christian’s television appearances also include the role of Kirk McColl on As the World Turns, a starring role as a regular on In the Heat of the Night with Carol O’Connor and Howard Rollins, and many guest appearances including Perry Mason, Cheers and Gabriel’s Fire. He produced and starred in his first short film, Puppy Love, with actress, Grace Zabriskie, which was honored as the Outstanding Short Film at the Los Angeles and New York International Short Film Festivals.

Le Blanc’s stage credits include Ladies In Retirement, in which he starred with the legendary actresses Julie Harris and Eileen Brennan. More recently, Le Blanc appeared in the Los Angeles Times Pick-of-the-Week, No Orchids for Miss Blandish. In 2008, he appeared in The Catonsville Nine, in 2009, Appearances to the Contrary and in 2011, The Tennessee Williams Literary Festival in New Orleans. He is currently a member of the Rogue Theater Company of Los Angeles.

Christian also has taken on the role of host at many high-profile venues including: The 2012 Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Awards, The Annual Young and the Restless Charity Tea, Soap Cruise, and numerous charitable and daytime functions.

Christian is also an award winning artist. His work has been shown in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., and New Orleans where they are currently on display at the Jean Bragg Gallery of Southern Art. He is currently working on a children’s novel which he is illustrating.

Christian, an army brat, was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but calls New Orleans, Louisiana, home. He is one of the eight children of Andre and Alice Le Blanc. His father is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Special Forces.

Le Blanc lives in Los Angeles. His hobbies include genealogy and languages and sports including: water skiing, swimming, and racquetball. He has also worked as a substitute teacher in the Los An