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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics celebrates all things show business with Bruce Vilanch

By Brandon Davis
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:17 PM CDT

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome comedy writer & actor Bruce Vilanch. Brandon and Bruce discuss his life in show business from his early days a child actor to becoming one of the most sought after comedy writers in the business. Bruce has worked with some of the most beloved entertainers of the last 50 years, from Bette Midler to Robin Williams & Billy Crystal to Dolly Parton. We also chat about his time on Hollywood Squares and being the head writer for the Oscars.

His book, "It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time: The Worst TV Shows in History and Other Things I Wrote" is currently available from Chicago Review Press wherever books are sold.

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Community Voices 2026 Film
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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
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