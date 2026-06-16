Front Row Classics celebrates all things show business with Bruce Vilanch

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome comedy writer & actor Bruce Vilanch. Brandon and Bruce discuss his life in show business from his early days a child actor to becoming one of the most sought after comedy writers in the business. Bruce has worked with some of the most beloved entertainers of the last 50 years, from Bette Midler to Robin Williams & Billy Crystal to Dolly Parton. We also chat about his time on Hollywood Squares and being the head writer for the Oscars.

His book, "It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time: The Worst TV Shows in History and Other Things I Wrote" is currently available from Chicago Review Press wherever books are sold.