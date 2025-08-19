© 2025 NPR Illinois
Fronr Row Classics celebrates John Wayne with his granddaughter Anita Swift

By Brandon Davis
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:18 PM CDT

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome Anita Swift to the show. Anita is the oldest granddaughter of John Wayne. She sits down with Brandon to chat about her grandfather's legacy, share personal stories and give insight into the icon we all know as "The Duke". Brandon and Anita also spend time discussing one of the Duke's greatest films, Rio Bravo and conclude by discussing the work and impact of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

You can find out more about the work of the Foundation at https://johnwayne.org/

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
