Fronr Row Classics celebrates John Wayne with his granddaughter Anita Swift

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome Anita Swift to the show. Anita is the oldest granddaughter of John Wayne. She sits down with Brandon to chat about her grandfather's legacy, share personal stories and give insight into the icon we all know as "The Duke". Brandon and Anita also spend time discussing one of the Duke's greatest films, Rio Bravo and conclude by discussing the work and impact of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

You can find out more about the work of the Foundation at https://johnwayne.org/