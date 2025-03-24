UIS Chancellor's Thinkers Series to focus on finding common ground

The next UIS Chancellor’s Thinkers Series - A Call To Think: On Common Ground is Thursday March 27.

Chancellor Janet Gooch will be joined by Matt Van Vossen and Ryan Melchin, Class of 2011 UIS Graduates. Matt and Ryan will discuss how they navigated diverse leadership roles on campus, including leading the college Democrats and Republicans while sharing a dorm room. Matt and Ryan exemplify respect for differences and the power of finding common ground.

This event will be open to both the UIS community and the broader Springfield public.

The Chancellor’s Thinkers Series seeks to inspire diverse perspectives and encourage intentional thinking within our community. This series will feature esteemed guests from a variety of disciplines and fields, invited to campus as our "Featured Thinkers." They will engage in meaningful dialogue with Chancellor Gooch on topics related to their areas of expertise.

If you or someone you know would be interested in serving as a Featured Thinker, contact Jamarco Clark.

When

Thu, Mar 27 2025, 5 - 7:15pm Google Outlook iCal

Location

UIS Student Union