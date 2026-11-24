RISE & Unwind with us at our February 17 event at Lucky Horseshoes!

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other young professionals in the Springfield area to help build their professional networks as well as enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages from Lucky Horseshoes.

Don't forget to bring your business cards to enter into this month's drawing!

Registration is encouraged for this event, but not required.

RISE & Unwind is RISE Springfield's evening network building event. A Chamber member sponsor hosts the event at their facility providing them an opportunity to showcase their company and provide light refreshments and a casual atmosphere conducive for making connections that matter.

RISE Springfield is the young professionals networking group of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, designed to engage emerging leaders ages 21-39.