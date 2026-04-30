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North Greene district bus accident injures a dozen people | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:16 AM CDT
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First Listen for Thurs. April 30, 2026:

- Eleven students and a staff member from the North Greene district were injured when a bus overturned on U.S. 67 north of Carrollton Wednesday.

- A Lincoln Land Community College baseball player was killed in an auto accident Wednesday.

- Gov. Pritzker is criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court for a ruling that undermines a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.

- Illinois Republicans are calling for changes to the SAFE-T Act.

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