Ted Lasso Season 4 Teaser Drops; Peanut Butter and Biscuits Reacts

A day we've long awaited has arrived! Ted Lasso season four will premier August 5th on Apple TV. Jeremy and Craig break down the teaser trailer released by Apple as well as begin their speculation as to what we might be in for as we return to Richmond.

"In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

