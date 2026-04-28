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Front Row Network

Ted Lasso Season 4 Teaser Drops; Peanut Butter and Biscuits Reacts

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT
Apple TV

A day we've long awaited has arrived! Ted Lasso season four will premier August 5th on Apple TV. Jeremy and Craig break down the teaser trailer released by Apple as well as begin their speculation as to what we might be in for as we return to Richmond.

"In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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