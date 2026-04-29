State commission finds agent abuses were ‘greenlit by Washington’ for Operation Midway Blitz

CHICAGO — The Illinois Accountability Commission has spent the last six months reviewing incidents of alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents in Chicago amid Operation Midway Blitz.

What it has found, commission officials said, is evidence of three major policy directives that permitted and encouraged agent misconduct, stemming from top Trump administration officials.

The last two commission hearings held Monday and Tuesday featured videos and testimony from incidents in neighborhoods touched by the months-long immigration enforcement campaign. These are a subset of 16 investigations conducted by the commission.

“Keep in mind that each ... is more than just an investigation, it is a community transformed, families destroyed in an instant, people teargassed, shot at, beaten,” Lead Commission Counsel Ahmed Baset told the packed room on Monday. “This collective violence was not simply improvised on the field. It was greenlit in Washington, DC.”

The three directives identified included militarizing the streets, suppressing speech and assembly and immunity for lawlessness.

The commission, formed through executive order by Gov. JB Pritzker last October, was directed to specifically review the actions of eight current and former heads of the Trump administration, including the now-ousted Customs and Border Patrol “commander at large” Gregory Bovino, White House “border czar” Tom Homan, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy.

Earlier this month, commission staff sent letters inviting each of those people to testify in the final hearings. All declined to appear, according to commission officials.

Neighborhood terror

The commission presented evidence from some of the high-profile incidents among their investigations.

Notably, many in the immigrant communities most directly targeted did not offer public testimony due to a fear of retribution and the pain of reliving trauma, according to Baset. The absence of their voices in the room, he said, “is itself part of the harm.”

But Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, and where those targeted could not speak up, their neighbors stood to testify on their behalf.

One commission investigation focused on Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, where agents teargassed bystanders last October after they protested the aggressive detention of a man working on a local property. Witnesses say the agents entered a private property to arrest the man without a warrant, ignoring express direction from the owner not to enter.

Other footage from Chicago’s Little Village and East Side neighborhoods also featured widespread and indiscriminate use of tear gas, a chemical weapon intended for use as a last resort when there is a direct threat to public safety.

In the commission’s first hearing, a medical expert on chemical weapons testified that “every single case” she’d reviewed of chemical agent use by federal agents in Chicago constituted an excessive use of force.

Agents also used tear gas ahead of a Halloween parade in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. Bovino had two days before characterized agents’ use of chemical weapons in Chicago as “exemplary.”

Read more: Accountability Commission hears testimony about excessive force by ICE agents. Felt like a ‘war zone’ | A city blanketed in fear: Accountability Commission hears shocking testimony about ICE

In the October 14, 2025, incident in East Side, body camera footage shows agents using an intentional, high-speed car ramming maneuver after being repeatedly instructed to stop by supervisors.

They then proceeded to use teargas on a street of onlookers in the Far Southeast Side neighborhood, including more than a dozen Chicago police officers who had explicitly asked the federal agents not to deploy the gas.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Maggie Dougherty) At an April 27, 2026, hearing of the Illinois Accountability Commission, Evanston resident Jennifer Moriarty holds up her purse that was slashed by a Border Patrol agent when she was detained last fall. Moriarty was detained when attempting to film a car crash caused by federal agents on Halloween 2025 and held for around five hours before being released without charges.

Another video produced by the commission showed an incident last Halloween in Evanston, which witnesses say commenced after agents caused an accident and then began violently detaining and pepper spraying onlookers.

They then detained three U.S. citizens for multiple hours. One of those three, Jennifer Moriarty, testified to the commission on Monday. She had arrived at the scene and attempted to film agents before being detained herself.

As the agent handcuffed her on the ground, she said one of her shoes fell off. She asked him to let her put it back on before putting her into the car.

“He picked it up and he threw it,” Moriarty told the commission. “For the cruelty, just for the cruelty.”

Both of the other people detained in the car were missing at least one shoe, she added.

Moriarty eventually was released without charges or an official reason given for her detention, but said the government revoked her Global Entry travel status.

‘I’m asking for change’

Marimar Martinez, a Montessori school teacher’s aide who was shot five times by a Border Patrol agent last October, testified in front of the committee Tuesday. Martinez has also testified in front of Congress, as well as fighting to release evidence from her case.

She recounted being shot, and told the commission it was “heartbreaking” for her to read the text messages of the agent who shot her, bragging about the act.

“They didn’t see me as human,” Martinez said. “My life didn’t matter.”

She’d rather not spend her time this way, testifying in front of boards and committees about her trauma, she told the commission. But she said she felt compelled to do so.

“We’re going through some dark times, and I feel like my voice matters,” Martinez testified. “I’m asking for change. I’ve been judged, I’ve been criminalized, I’ve been shot, but I’m still here speaking, and I want change.”

“I’m doing it for my community, for my immigrant community, for the kids,” she added.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Maggie Dougherty) Former Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, testifies at an April 28, 2026, hearing of the Illinois Accountability Commission. Durkin told commissioners that the Trump administration is “positioning itself to suppress voting” by suggesting that ICE agents could be stationed at polling sites during the November election.

The commission also heard testimony about the importance of free and fair elections, featuring testimony from former Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs.

Durkin, a longtime Republican who described himself as pro-law enforcement, told the commission that Operation Midway Blitz was “the furthest thing” from our nation’s finest hour.

Now, he says, the Trump administration is threatening the sanctity of free and fair elections by floating the possibility that federal immigration agents could be at polling sites this November.

“This form of voter suppression isn’t new in Illinois,” Durkin said. “This trick is what has been used in Chicago for many years in elections: place menacing people in front of precincts, cause a disturbance, scare voters away. That’s a form of voter suppression.”

He urged the commission to take those words from senior Trump officials seriously when forming their recommendations.

“The right to vote is the foundation on which every other right in this country rests,” Durkin said. “When that right is suppressed not by law but by fear, it is just not an attack on a community. It’s an attack on the legitimacy of self-governance itself.”

Referring prosecutions

The final report detailing the commission’s findings and policy recommendations is due to Pritzker by Thursday morning.

A primary purpose of the report has always been the creation of a public record to document agent abuses and harm inflicted upon communities in Chicago.

At the signing of the order that established the commission, its role was likened to that of the Chilean National Commission on Truth and Reconciliation, which issued a report documenting human right violations under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Maggie Dougherty) Illinois Accountability Commissioners Cindy Sam, left, and Susan Gzesh look on as Marimar Martinez provides testimony to the commission on April 28, 2026.

And while the commission has no direct law enforcement or subpoena power, it was tasked with recommending actions to Pritzker for harm reduction and restoration of justice, including potential recommendations for disciplinary actions against agents.

U.S. District Judge Rubén Castillo, who chairs the commission, confirmed for the first time that the commission is planning to refer prosecutions of agents who abused their power to Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke.

But whether Burke will carry forward any prosecutions is uncertain; she has already drawn criticism for her non-action on investigating crimes of federal agents, and a Cook County judge is currently reviewing arguments on a petition to appoint a special prosecutor to lead these investigations in her place.

Read more: Mid-May ruling set for special prosecutor demand to investigate alleged ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ abuses

Castillo specifically named Border Patrol agent Charles Exum, responsible for shooting Martinez, and Border Patrol agent Timothy Donahue, who drew public attention for his particularly aggressive conduct in Evanston.

The commission shared body camera videos of Donahue in Evanston last Halloween, including one in which he can be heard saying “Ask him if that [expletive]ing punch to his head was pretend,” about a young man he had violently arrested.

When told the man was not fighting back, Donahue replied, “Yeah, because he dropped like a little girl.”

Later, the detained man requested medical assistance from an Evanston police officer who approached Donahue’s vehicle. Donahue dismissed the officer, saying, “He’s fine. I’m a paramedic, he’s fine.”

Witnesses in the car said that Donahue had not examined the man’s injuries or provided any medical care.

Another exhibit presented by the commission Tuesday compiled body camera and social media footage of Donahue operating across Chicago, Evanston and Los Angeles. The video labels Donahue a “repeat offender” and notes that he has faced no disciplinary action to date.

No other agent received the same level of attention throughout the commission’s hearings; not Donahue’s partner, agent Thomas Parsons, not agent Exum, who shot Martinez, and not the agents who fatally shot Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a Mexican national, after he dropped off his two young sons at school last September.

The governor is expected to appear with the commission in Chicago on Thursday morning to introduce its findings and any recommendations for disciplinary action.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.