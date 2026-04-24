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State Week: Illinois' gameplan for keeping the Chicago Bears

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBrenden Moore
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:36 PM CDT

A major piece of legislation made it through the Illinois House this week aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois. But more changes are expected as the state tries to prevent the NFL team from building a new stadium in Indiana.

The team wants a stadium in Arlington Heights, but said it needs assurances regarding the future property tax burden.

The legislation includes changes to help other potential mega-projects across the state. Those could include a new White Sox stadium and a downtown Springfield hotel.

Also, an effort to ensure redistricting protects minority representation has advanced in the General Assembly. But a proposal to add a surcharge on millionaires has run out of time this year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore.

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Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Brenden Moore
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