Ribbon cutting for SCHEELS Sports Park in Springfield

While it has hosted numerous events over the past several months, Tuesday marked the official ribbon cutting for the SCHEELS Sports Park

Spanning over 70 acres with eight outdoor fields and the largest air-supported sports dome in the world, the facility on Springfield's south side, at Legacy Pointe near Interstate 72, can play host to both local teams and travel clubs.

"Over the past six months, we've had over 55 different events, hosting over 40,000 athletes from 38 states and two separate countries," said Brandon Doherty, the general manager of the site. Local colleges, Special Olympics, local recreational clubs and others have also played at the park. Participants have competed in baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, archery and more.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said the project was a community effort. She thanked banks that worked together to get financing in place.

"We're a tourist community. And now we are a sports tourist community," Buscher said.

The promise of luring others to the city was key to selling the idea for the public-private partnership. The mayor said it will lead to $25 million in additional spending in the community each year and more than 30,000 hotel night stays.

"From the enormous Springfield Clinic Dome and sprawling fields, to all the partners, we can achieve hard things when everyone works together," she added.

"We believe this will be the best youth sports destination in Illinois because of our outdoor and indoor facilities, its proximity to interstates and its central location in Illinois," said Ryan McCrady, President and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance.

Funding for the sports park came from developers, private investors and a portion of the city's hotel-motel and sales taxes.

Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand for the ceremony and said he was wowed by the park. Pritzker said the state has been a leader in youth sports tourism.

"Illinois ranks in the top 10 states in the country in this industry," he said. "As this market grows, we want to be at the leading edge of it."

Brandon Doherty, Scheels Sports Park General Manager, addresses the crowd.

Springfield Clinic purchased naming rights for the dome. New CEO for the clinic, Rebecca Birenbaum, said the project helped her decide on the position.

"When I cam to Springfield scouting the city to determine whether I wanted this job, I came in from the south and saw this huge white bubble. I thought to myself, what is that?", she said. "That's when I knew Springfield was thinking bigger than anybody gave it credit for, and it was part of the reason I accepted this position."

She said Springfield Clinic invested in the facility because health care is changing.

"The conversations are moving away from just treating illness to building lifelong wellness, and this facility sits at the heart of it. Every child who runs on these fields, every family that travels here for a tournament, every athlete who comes back from an injury stronger than before, that is community health in action."

Co-developer Dirk McCormick celebrated the ribbon cutting, but also there can more done. "There are additions to the park which would help it provide even greater economic impact," he said, although he offered no details on what might be down the road.

While the SCHEELS Sports Park may bring an economic benefit, District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said it will also help local families.

"I've spent most of my life raising my two children, who are athletes, going to other communities, enjoying their restaurants, staying in their hotels and I always wished I could have one weekend at home," she said.

Springfield High School varsity baseball pitcher Caiden Bietsch said he was happy to see athletic programs grow with the help of the facility.

"I've always loved competing, but having a facility like this is truly something special," he said. "More than anything, I'm excited for the players coming after us."