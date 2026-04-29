More counties consider data center moratoriums | First Listen

First Listen for Weds. April 29, 2026:

- Morgan County has placed a six month moratorium on large scale data centers. Several counties have taken similar action or are considering it.

- The Illinois Accountability Commission is wrapping up its hearings.

- The SCHEELS Sports Park in Springfield held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday.

- A Springfield Southeast High School teacher has been named the 2026 Horace Mann District 186 Educator of the Year.