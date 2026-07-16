ALPLM Executive Director to step down | First Listen
First Listen for Thursday, July 16, 2026.
- Christina Shutt is the longest serving director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. She plans to leave at the end of the year.
- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche is "not loyal to the truth."
- 240 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Illinois. 21 people have been hospitalized.
- Northern Illinois residents are being warned about poor air quality.