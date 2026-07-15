Murder charges filed after East St. Louis mass killings | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

- The St. Clair County State's Attorney has filed murder charges against two teens accused of killing five people and wounding two others in East St. Louis this weekend. Prosecutors want to try the accused as adults.

- A Springfield Police sergeant, Lindzee Carpenter, has been placed on administrative leave following her DUI arrest. An internal affairs investigation is underway.

- The governor signs a new law raising compensation for exonerees.

- A new report says Illinois taxpayers could be responsible for over half a billion dollars in mistakes in federal food assistance payments.

- Residents get a chance to see the world's largest operating steam locomotive as the Big Boy comes to central Illinois this Saturday, stopping in Springfield and Girard.