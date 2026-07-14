Big Boy steam locomotive to stop in Springfield, Girard Saturday

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will stop in Springfield and Girard this weekend as it continues its tour across the United States as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Known as Big Boy 4014, it is scheduled to arrive at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Springfield’s Amtrak Station on Washington St. It will stop briefly, for a half-hour, leaving at 11:15 a.m.

The public can get an up-close view and take photos. A large crowd is expected.

The train will then move south, stopping in Girard at the Center St. Crossing at 12 noon. It will leave Girard at 12:30 p.m.

According to Union Pacific, 25 Big Boys were commissioned, the first of which was delivered in 1941. The locomotives were built to haul heavy equipment in support of the war effort, normally operating between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Eight of the Big Boys remain, but this is the only one in operation. It measures 133 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.

Big Boy 4014 was retired in Dec. 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's Completion.

Several Springfield roads by the station will be closed for a period of time Saturday. Washington St. will close to traffic starting at 6 a.m. and opening after 12 p.m. Madison, Fourth and Jefferson near the tracks will also be be closed from the when the train arrives until it leaves.

Union Pacific offered some safety tips:

Stay back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks. This includes drones.

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right of way are private property - do not trespass.

Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive - ALWAYS expect a train.

Be a safe and considerate driver - do not pace the train.

Be Aware of the Environment: While we strive to provide access to all guests, Big Boy is positioned in a working rail environment with uneven walking surfaces that may create difficulty for accessibility.

