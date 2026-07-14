Former IDPH Director faces criticism amid his push for U.S. Senate in Maine | First Listen

First Listen for Tuesday, June 14:

- Nirav Shah is among those being considered as a replacement for Graham Platner in Maine,. But his bid for the U.S. Senate is drawing criticism from Illinois over his time as public health director.

- Gov. Pritzker signs new law dealing with birth control for minors.

- Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey uses Pritzker's old yearbook photo in campaign attack.

- Report shows man was arrested for trespassing at the governor's Chicago home.

- Family targeted in murders that left five dead in East St. Louis.