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Former IDPH Director faces criticism amid his push for U.S. Senate in Maine | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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First Listen for Tuesday, June 14:

- Nirav Shah is among those being considered as a replacement for Graham Platner in Maine,. But his bid for the U.S. Senate is drawing criticism from Illinois over his time as public health director.
- Gov. Pritzker signs new law dealing with birth control for minors.
- Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey uses Pritzker's old yearbook photo in campaign attack.
- Report shows man was arrested for trespassing at the governor's Chicago home.
- Family targeted in murders that left five dead in East St. Louis.

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