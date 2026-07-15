Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Executive Director to step down

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has announced its executive director will leave at the end of the year.

Christina Shutt has been at the helm of the ALPLM for five years. She began the position in June 2021. Prior to arriving in Springfield, she oversaw the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Black history museum for the state of Arkansas.

According to ALPM, she had previously worked in a variety of special collections at colleges and universities. She holds two master’s degrees, one in history and the other in library science/archives management, from Simmons University.

“I want to thank Christina for her outstanding service to the library and museum and to the people of Illinois,” said Gary Johnson, chairman of the ALPLM Board of Trustees. “Her dedication to telling a broader, more inclusive version of Abraham Lincoln’s story has helped more people connect with our greatest president and with all of Illinois’ history. She has strengthened the ALPLM’s planning and helped it prepare for the future in an era of rapid, unpredictable change.”

In a news release, it was pointed out that Shutt is the longest-serving director in the ALPLM history. She is also the first person of color to hold the position.

"Under her leadership, the institution earned national accreditation, created the museum’s core documents including a strategic plan, mounted multiple award-winning exhibitions, opened new funding pathways, and strengthened community connections," the statement said.

“I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together at the ALPLM over the last five years,” said Shutt. “Alongside our dedicated volunteers and community, we have achieved the goals I set upon coming to Springfield to strengthen the organization through meaningful growth and innovation in order to position the ALPLM for future success.”

A research library, the ALPLM is also a tourist attraction and is one of the most visited presidential libraries. It has been open for more than two decades and displays a variety of Lincoln artifacts while telling the story of Springfield's favorite son.

The ALPLM’s Board of Trustees, in consultation with the governor, will select a new executive director, subject to confirmation by the Illinois State Senate. Shutt will remain in the role through the end of 2026.