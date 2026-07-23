Front Row Classics takes a look at the 'Fatal Women' of Film Noir

Front Row Classics is taking a look the women of Film Noir. Brandon welcomes authors/film historians Alain Silver and James Ursini to discuss their book, "Film Noir Fatal Women" which provides a visual narrative of many of the most pivotal women of the genre. The book utilizes over 400 photographs to tell the story of the contributions of women in the storytelling of noir.

"Film Noir Fatal Women" is available from Silman-James Press wherever books are sold.