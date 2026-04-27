Emily Pendergast brings year of improv experience to Jury Duty: Company Retreat

Peanut Butter & Biscuits brings you a special one-on-one interview as Craig sits down with Emily Pendergast, who stars as Amy in Jury Duty: Company Retreat.

Emily talks about her journey through comedy, including her time performing with the legendary The Groundlings, and how that background helped shape her performance style and prepare her for the unique world of Jury Duty. She shares her love of comedy, what draws her to character-driven humor, and how improvisation continues to influence her work on screen.

The conversation also highlights her past roles, including playing Beth Ryan on Veep, and how those experiences have helped her grow as a performer. It’s a fun, insightful chat that will surely connect with fans of Ted Lasso and Shrinking.