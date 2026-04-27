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Front Row Network

Emily Pendergast brings year of improv experience to Jury Duty: Company Retreat

By Craig McFarland
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:27 PM CDT
Emily Pendergast

Peanut Butter & Biscuits brings you a special one-on-one interview as Craig sits down with Emily Pendergast, who stars as Amy in Jury Duty: Company Retreat.

Emily talks about her journey through comedy, including her time performing with the legendary The Groundlings, and how that background helped shape her performance style and prepare her for the unique world of Jury Duty. She shares her love of comedy, what draws her to character-driven humor, and how improvisation continues to influence her work on screen.

The conversation also highlights her past roles, including playing Beth Ryan on Veep, and how those experiences have helped her grow as a performer. It’s a fun, insightful chat that will surely connect with fans of Ted Lasso and Shrinking.

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
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