DSI Director to host "Ask Me Anything" event April 30

Downtown Springfield, Inc. will host an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event with its new executive director, Jay Shanle, on Thursday, April 30, at downtown’s First Presbyterian Church of Springfield.

“My day-one commitment was to build a foundation of partnership and communication,” said Shanle. “I want to reintroduce DSI to the community, share our vision and—most importantly—listen. We all know the challenges downtown faces. This event is an opportunity to talk openly and begin taking steps toward solutions.”

The two-hour session will feature an open Q&A focused on new ideas, current issues and questions from the public. Shanle will outline his vision for DSI, discuss the organization’s role in the community and highlight future opportunities for downtown.

“I’m excited to meet with the public and begin this new chapter for our community’s DSI,” said Shanle. “I know how much downtown means to people across backgrounds and generations, myself included. I also know it can feel like there’s always a new plan but not enough follow-through. By coming together for a community conversation, I hope to bring more residents up to speed on downtown progress, address concerns directly and help build a community ready to take action together.”

The AMA with Jay runs from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at 321 S. 7th St. on Thursday, April 30. An accessible entrance and parking lot are located in the rear of the First Presbyterian Church on Capitol Avenue between 6th and 7th Street.