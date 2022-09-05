Tek It out, The X Chart with Cafuné
91Nine The X Chart for the Week of August 28 - September 3, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Label)
|1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|2. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|3. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|4. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|5. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|6. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope)
|7. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|8. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|9. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|10. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|11. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|12. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|13. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
|14. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|15. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|16. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|17. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|18. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|19. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|20. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|21. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop)
|22. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone)
|23. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
|24. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|25. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|26. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
|27. AJR - I Won't (Mercury)
|28. Girlfriends - High Again (Big Noise Music Group)
|29. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
|30. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers)
|31. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|32. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
|33. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|34. Marshmello - Numb (feat. Khalid) (RCA)
|35. Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud (Exotic Locations Recording)
|36. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|37. Hot Chip - Down (Domino)
|38. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|39. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|40. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|41. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|42. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|43. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch)
|44. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
|45. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|46. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|47. American Aquarium - All I Needed (Losing Side)
|48. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
|49. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar)
|50. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion)
|51. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
|52. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|53. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|54. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music)
|55. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family)
|56. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) (Epic)
|57. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|58. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|59. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|60. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony)
|61. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins)
|62. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
|63. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
Bubbling up:
|Bring Me the Horizon
|Strangers
|Fozzy
|I Still Burn
|Vandoliers
|Howlin'
|Watkins Family Hour
|Hypnotized
|Kelsey Waldon
|Tall and Mighty
|The National
|Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
|Lone Bellow
|Gold
|Crobot
|Set You Free
|Steve Lacy
|Bad Habit
|Ben Harper
|Need to Know Basis
Added this week:
|Blue October
|Spinning the Truth Around
|Elton John
|Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears)
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Soul Sweet Song
|Miko Marks & The Resurrectors
|One More Night
|Pop Evil
|Eye of the Storm
|Papa Roach
|No Apologies
|Black Eyed Peas
|Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta)
|Nothing More
|Tired of Winning
|Beartooth
|Riptide
|Jim Lauderdale
|That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)
|Willie Nelson
|Live Forever (feat. Lucinda Williams)
|Allison Russell
|You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile)
|Ayron Jones
|Filthy
|Sam Fender
|Spit of You
|Shemekia Copeland
|To Far to Be Gone (feat. Sonny Landreth)
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Naturally Wild (feat. Lzzy Hale & John 5)
|Michigander
|Stay Out of It
|Hollywood Undead
|City of the Dead
|Soraia
|I Seek Fire
Local artists in bold.
