The X

Tek It out, The X Chart with Cafuné

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published September 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Tek It cover
wearecafune.xyz

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of August 28 - September 3, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Artist - Title (Label)
1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
2. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
3. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
4. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
5. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
6. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope)
7. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
8. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
9. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
10. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
11. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
12. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
13. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise)
14. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
15. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
16. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
17. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
18. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
19. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
20. The Killers - Boy (Island)
21. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop)
22. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone)
23. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers)
24. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
25. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
26. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA)
27. AJR - I Won't (Mercury)
28. Girlfriends - High Again (Big Noise Music Group)
29. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol)
30. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers)
31. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
32. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar)
33. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
34. Marshmello - Numb (feat. Khalid) (RCA)
35. Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud (Exotic Locations Recording)
36. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
37. Hot Chip - Down (Domino)
38. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
39. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
40. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
41. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
42. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
43. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch)
44. Plains - Problem With It (Anti)
45. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
46. Will Hoge  - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
47. American Aquarium - All I Needed (Losing Side)
48. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
49. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar)
50. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion)
51. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia)
52. Beyoncé - Break  My Soul (Parkwood)
53. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
54. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music)
55. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family)
56. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) (Epic)
57. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
58. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
59. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
60. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony)
61. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins)
62. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
63. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)

Bubbling up:

Bring Me the HorizonStrangers
FozzyI Still Burn
VandoliersHowlin'
Watkins Family HourHypnotized
Kelsey WaldonTall and Mighty
The NationalWeird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
Lone BellowGold
CrobotSet You Free
Steve LacyBad Habit
Ben HarperNeed to Know Basis

Added this week:

Blue OctoberSpinning the Truth Around
Elton JohnHold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears)
Tedeschi Trucks BandSoul Sweet Song
Miko Marks & The ResurrectorsOne More Night
Pop EvilEye of the Storm
Papa RoachNo Apologies
Black Eyed PeasDon't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta)
Nothing MoreTired of Winning
BeartoothRiptide
Jim LauderdaleThat Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)
Willie NelsonLive Forever (feat. Lucinda Williams)
Allison RussellYou're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile)
Ayron JonesFilthy
Sam FenderSpit of You
Shemekia CopelandTo Far to Be Gone (feat. Sonny Landreth)
Ray Wylie HubbardNaturally Wild (feat. Lzzy Hale & John 5)
MichiganderStay Out of It
Hollywood UndeadCity of the Dead
SoraiaI Seek Fire

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
Chatham
Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
Randy Eccles
