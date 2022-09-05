Tek It out, The X Chart with Cafuné

91Nine The X Chart for the Week of August 28 - September 3, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 2. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 3. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 4. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 5. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 6. Imagine Dragons - Bones (Interscope) 7. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 8. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 9. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 10. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 11. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 12. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 13. Disturbed - Hey You (Reprise) 14. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 15. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 16. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 17. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 18. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 19. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 20. The Killers - Boy (Island) 21. Caamp - The Otter (Mom+Pop) 22. Gorillaz - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat) (Parlaphone) 23. Charley Crockett - I'm Just a Clown (Thirty Tigers) 24. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 25. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 26. Three Days Grace - Lifetime (RCA) 27. AJR - I Won't (Mercury) 28. Girlfriends - High Again (Big Noise Music Group) 29. Marcus Mumford - Grace (Capitol) 30. Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello (Thirty Tigers) 31. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 32. Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes (Jagjajuwar) 33. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 34. Marshmello - Numb (feat. Khalid) (RCA) 35. Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud (Exotic Locations Recording) 36. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 37. Hot Chip - Down (Domino) 38. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 39. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 40. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 41. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 42. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 43. The Black Keys - It Ain't Over (Nonesuch) 44. Plains - Problem With It (Anti) 45. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 46. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 47. American Aquarium - All I Needed (Losing Side) 48. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy) 49. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar) 50. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion) 51. Harry Styles - As It Was (Columbia) 52. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 53. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 54. Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These (Better Noise Music) 55. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Hear My Dear (Swamp Family) 56. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) (Epic) 57. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 58. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 59. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 60. Rosa Linn - Snap (Sony) 61. Dermot Kennedy - Something to Someone (Riggins) 62. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music) 63. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)

Bubbling up:



Bring Me the Horizon Strangers Fozzy I Still Burn Vandoliers Howlin' Watkins Family Hour Hypnotized Kelsey Waldon Tall and Mighty The National Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver) Lone Bellow Gold Crobot Set You Free Steve Lacy Bad Habit Ben Harper Need to Know Basis

Added this week:



Blue October Spinning the Truth Around Elton John Hold Me Closer (feat. Britney Spears) Tedeschi Trucks Band Soul Sweet Song Miko Marks & The Resurrectors One More Night Pop Evil Eye of the Storm Papa Roach No Apologies Black Eyed Peas Don't You Worry (Shakira & David Guetta) Nothing More Tired of Winning Beartooth Riptide Jim Lauderdale That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day) Willie Nelson Live Forever (feat. Lucinda Williams) Allison Russell You're Not Alone (feat. Brandi Carlile) Ayron Jones Filthy Sam Fender Spit of You Shemekia Copeland To Far to Be Gone (feat. Sonny Landreth) Ray Wylie Hubbard Naturally Wild (feat. Lzzy Hale & John 5) Michigander Stay Out of It Hollywood Undead City of the Dead Soraia I Seek Fire

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!