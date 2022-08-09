Local Cut Flowers rise to top of The X Chart with many Downhome acts
91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 31 - August 6, 2022.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Publisher)
|1. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|2. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|3. The Lovelorn - Love Myself (1854970 Records DK2)
|4. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|5. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|6. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson)
|7. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC)
|8. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|9. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance)
|10. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot)
|11. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|12. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|13. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic)
|14. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|15. Bob Moses - Love Brand New (Astrawerks)
|16. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|17. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|18. The Black Keys - Wild Child (Nonesuch)
|19. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest)
|20. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans)
|21. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|22. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|23. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|24. Marcus King - Hard Working Man (American Workings Main)
|25. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
|26. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|27. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs)
|28. Wayward Motel - Wasted (Wayward Motel)
|29. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood)
|30. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat)
|31. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
|32. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment)
|33. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson)
|34. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|35. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|36. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|37. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|38. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|39. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|40. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)
|41. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day (Boo Boo Wax)
|42. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP)
|43. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast)
|44. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
|45. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - You Got to Move (Anti)
|46. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|47. The Black Keys - Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) (Nonesuch)
|48. Whiskey Myers - John Wayne (Wiggy Thump)
|49. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|50. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue (Sub Pop)
|51. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|52. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug ()
|53. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|54. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|55. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|56. Aaron Raitiere - For the Birds (Dinner Time)
|57. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian)
|58. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion)
|59. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective)
|60. Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Loma Vista)
|61. Guided by Voices - Goggles by Rank (GBV)
|62. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|63. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
Top 10 bubbling ups:
|Amanda Shires
|Hawk for the Dove
|Kurt Diemer
|Hero
|Dungen
|Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)
|The Dream Syndicate
|Straight Lines
|Spoon
|My Babe
|S.G. Goodman
|All My Love Is Coming Back to Me
|Neko Case
|Oh, Shadowless
|Simple Minds
|Vision Thing
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Here to Forever
Tracks added this week:
|Muse
|Will of the People
|Dayglow
|Then It All Goes Away
|Common Kings
|Damn Good Time
|Marcus Mumford
|Grace
|The Killers
|Boy
|AJR
|I Won't
|Five Finger Death Punch
|Times Like These
|UB40
|Unprecedented (feat. Ali Campbell & Astro)
|Ringo Starr
|World Go Round
|Beach Weather
|Sex, Drugs, Etc.
Local artists in bold.
