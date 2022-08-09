Local Cut Flowers rise to top of The X Chart with many Downhome acts

91Nine The X chart for the Week of July 31 - August 6, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Publisher) 1. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 2. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 3. The Lovelorn - Love Myself (1854970 Records DK2) 4. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 5. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 6. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson) 7. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC) 8. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 9. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance) 10. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot) 11. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 12. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 13. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic) 14. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 15. Bob Moses - Love Brand New (Astrawerks) 16. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 17. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 18. The Black Keys - Wild Child (Nonesuch) 19. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest) 20. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans) 21. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 22. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 23. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 24. Marcus King - Hard Working Man (American Workings Main) 25. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music) 26. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 27. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs) 28. Wayward Motel - Wasted (Wayward Motel) 29. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood) 30. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat) 31. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island) 32. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment) 33. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson) 34. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 35. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 36. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 37. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 38. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 39. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 40. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family) 41. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day (Boo Boo Wax) 42. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP) 43. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast) 44. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy) 45. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - You Got to Move (Anti) 46. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 47. The Black Keys - Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) (Nonesuch) 48. Whiskey Myers - John Wayne (Wiggy Thump) 49. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 50. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue (Sub Pop) 51. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 52. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug () 53. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 54. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 55. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 56. Aaron Raitiere - For the Birds (Dinner Time) 57. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian) 58. Yungblud - The Funeral (Locomotion) 59. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective) 60. Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Loma Vista) 61. Guided by Voices - Goggles by Rank (GBV) 62. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 63. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)

Top 10 bubbling ups:



Amanda Shires Hawk for the Dove Kurt Diemer Hero Dungen Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus Ozzy Osbourne Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck) The Dream Syndicate Straight Lines Spoon My Babe S.G. Goodman All My Love Is Coming Back to Me Neko Case Oh, Shadowless Simple Minds Vision Thing Death Cab for Cutie Here to Forever

Tracks added this week:



Muse Will of the People Dayglow Then It All Goes Away Common Kings Damn Good Time Marcus Mumford Grace The Killers Boy AJR I Won't Five Finger Death Punch Times Like These UB40 Unprecedented (feat. Ali Campbell & Astro) Ringo Starr World Go Round Beach Weather Sex, Drugs, Etc.

Local artists in bold.

