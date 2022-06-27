Local artists Brandon Santini and Timo Arthur climb The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 19-25, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 3. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 4. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 5. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 6. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 7. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat) 8. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 9. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 10. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 13. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 14. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 16. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 17. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 18. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 19. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 20. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 21. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 22. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 23. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 24. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 25. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 26. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 27. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 28. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 29. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 30. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 31. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 32. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT) 33. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 34. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 35. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 36. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 37. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 38. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 39. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 40. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 41. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 42. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 43. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 44. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 45. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 47. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 48. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management) 49. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 50. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 51. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 52. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 53. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 54. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 55. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 56. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 57. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music) 58. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 59. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise) 60. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 61. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 62. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 63. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson) 64. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family) 65. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena) 66. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment) 67. Compliance - Muse (Warner) 68. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot) 69. Sun Keeps On Shining - Almost Monday (Hollywood) 70. Roman Holiday - Fontaines D.C. (Partisan) 71. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass) 72. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic) 73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr) 74. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 75. Roman Candles - Death Cab for Cutie (Atlantic) 76. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock) 78. Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World (Exotic Locations Recording) 79. Bad Love - DEHD (Fat Possum) 80. Superstar - Beach House (Sub Pop) 81. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker) 82. Naked - Finneas (OYOY) 83. Highest Bidder - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront) 84. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 85. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music) 86. Dripfield - Goose (Goose) 87. Scream So Loud - Plastic Rhino (Plastic Rhino) 88. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music) 89. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (DB Entertainment) 90. Stay On It - Wild Up & Christopher Roundtree (New Amsterdam) 91. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone) 92. Changes Are Coming - Daughtry (Alternative Distribution Alliance) 93. Minutes to Downtown - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings) 94. Looking at Your Pager - KH (Text) 95. Winter Rose - Marco Benevento (Royal Potato Family) 96. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan) 97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian) 98. Forever Young - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB) 99. Take What You Want - Def Leppard (Bludgeon Riffola Limited) 100. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)

Local artists in bold.

