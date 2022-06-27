© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The X

Local artists Brandon Santini and Timo Arthur climb The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published June 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Santini single cover
brandonsantini.com
Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 19-25, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
3. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
4. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
5. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
6. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
7. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
8. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
9. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
10. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
13. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
14. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
16. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
17. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
18. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
19. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
20. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
21. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
22. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
23. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
24. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
25. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
26. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
27. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
28. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
29. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
30. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
31. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
32. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
33. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
34. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
35. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
36. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
37. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
38. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
39. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
40. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
41. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
42. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
43. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
44. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
45. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
47. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
48. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
49. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
50. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
51. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
52. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
53. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
54. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
55. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
56. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
57. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
58. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
59. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
60. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
61. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
62. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
63. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
64. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
65. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
66. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
67. Compliance - Muse (Warner)
68. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot)
69. Sun Keeps On Shining - Almost Monday (Hollywood)
70. Roman Holiday - Fontaines D.C. (Partisan)
71. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
72. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
74. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
75. Roman Candles - Death Cab for Cutie (Atlantic)
76. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock)
78. Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World (Exotic Locations Recording)
79. Bad Love - DEHD (Fat Possum)
80. Superstar - Beach House (Sub Pop)
81. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker)
82. Naked - Finneas (OYOY)
83. Highest Bidder - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront)
84. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
85. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music)
86. Dripfield - Goose (Goose)
87. Scream So Loud - Plastic Rhino (Plastic Rhino)
88. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music)
89. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (DB Entertainment)
90. Stay On It - Wild Up & Christopher Roundtree (New Amsterdam)
91. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone)
92. Changes Are Coming - Daughtry (Alternative Distribution Alliance)
93. Minutes to Downtown - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings)
94. Looking at Your Pager - KH (Text)
95. Winter Rose - Marco Benevento (Royal Potato Family)
96. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan)
97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian)
98. Forever Young - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB)
99. Take What You Want - Def Leppard (Bludgeon Riffola Limited)
100. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Tags

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories