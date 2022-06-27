Local artists Brandon Santini and Timo Arthur climb The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 19-25, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|2. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|3. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|4. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|5. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|6. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|7. In the Mirror - The Interrupters (Hellcat)
|8. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|9. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|10. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|11. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|12. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|13. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|14. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|16. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|17. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|18. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|19. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|20. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|21. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|22. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|23. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|24. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|25. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|26. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|27. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|28. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|29. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|30. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|31. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|32. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
|33. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|34. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|35. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|36. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|37. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|38. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|39. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|40. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|41. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|42. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|43. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|44. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|45. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|46. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|47. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|48. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
|49. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|50. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|51. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|52. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|53. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|54. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|55. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|56. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|57. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
|58. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|59. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
|60. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|61. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|62. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|63. And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) - A.D. Carson (A.D. Carson)
|64. Hear My Dear - Tedeschi Trucks Band (Swamp Family)
|65. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
|66. Cause of My Pain - Sons of Silver (4l Entertainment)
|67. Compliance - Muse (Warner)
|68. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot)
|69. Sun Keeps On Shining - Almost Monday (Hollywood)
|70. Roman Holiday - Fontaines D.C. (Partisan)
|71. Friends (How to Do It) - Nicki Bluhm (Compass)
|72. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
|73. Expectations - Lo Moon (Stngr)
|74. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|75. Roman Candles - Death Cab for Cutie (Atlantic)
|76. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock)
|78. Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World (Exotic Locations Recording)
|79. Bad Love - DEHD (Fat Possum)
|80. Superstar - Beach House (Sub Pop)
|81. Summer in New York - Sofi Tukker (Sofi Tukker)
|82. Naked - Finneas (OYOY)
|83. Highest Bidder - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront)
|84. Unnecessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|85. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music)
|86. Dripfield - Goose (Goose)
|87. Scream So Loud - Plastic Rhino (Plastic Rhino)
|88. Roadkill - Starcrawler (Starcrawler Music)
|89. Easy - The Doobie Brothers (DB Entertainment)
|90. Stay On It - Wild Up & Christopher Roundtree (New Amsterdam)
|91. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone)
|92. Changes Are Coming - Daughtry (Alternative Distribution Alliance)
|93. Minutes to Downtown - Jackson Browne (Inside Recordings)
|94. Looking at Your Pager - KH (Text)
|95. Winter Rose - Marco Benevento (Royal Potato Family)
|96. Sacude - Ozomatli (Blue Elan)
|97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian)
|98. Forever Young - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB)
|99. Take What You Want - Def Leppard (Bludgeon Riffola Limited)
|100. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
Local artists in bold.
