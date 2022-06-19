© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The X

Vance Joy finds Clarity at the top of The X Chart while several local Downhome Music Fest acts added

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published June 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Downhome Music Fest 2022 poster
downhomemusicfest.com

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 12-18, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
3. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
4. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
5. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
6. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
7. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
8. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
9. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
10. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
11. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
12. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
13. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
14. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
16. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
17. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
18. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
19. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
20. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
21. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
23. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
24. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
25. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
26. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
27. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
28. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
30. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
31. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
32. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
33. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
34. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
35. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
36. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
37. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
39. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
40. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
41. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
42. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
43. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
44. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
45. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
46. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
47. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
48. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
49. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
50. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
51. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
53. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
54. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
55. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
56. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
57. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
58. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
59. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
60. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
61. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
62. Alpha Zulu - Phoenix (Loyaute)
63. Harness the Wind - Calexico (Calexico)
64. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
65. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
66. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
67. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
68. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
69. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
70. Talk  - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
71. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
72. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
73. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
74. Tenacious D' The Who Medley - Tenacious D (Tenacious D!)
75. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
76. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins)
77. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
78. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group)
79. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide)
80. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO)
81. Livin' for the Ones - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
82. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
83. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
84. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams)
85. Slow It Down - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival)
86. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
87. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
88. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill)
89. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
90. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
91. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder)
92. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
93. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian)
94. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner)
95. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop)
96. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
97. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music)
98. Can O'Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House)
99. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
100. When I Get Paid - Stone Horses (Broken World)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Tags

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories