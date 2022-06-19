Vance Joy finds Clarity at the top of The X Chart while several local Downhome Music Fest acts added
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 12-18, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|3. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|4. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|5. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|6. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|7. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|8. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|9. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|10. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|11. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
|12. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|13. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|14. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini)
|16. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|17. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
|18. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|19. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|20. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|21. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|23. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|24. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|25. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|26. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|27. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|28. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|30. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|31. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|32. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|33. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|34. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|35. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|36. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|37. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|39. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|40. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise)
|41. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|42. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
|43. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|44. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen)
|45. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|46. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|47. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|48. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|49. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless)
|50. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|51. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans)
|53. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|54. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|55. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|56. First High - Nikki Lane (New West)
|57. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|58. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)
|59. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK)
|60. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot)
|61. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers)
|62. Alpha Zulu - Phoenix (Loyaute)
|63. Harness the Wind - Calexico (Calexico)
|64. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|65. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|66. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|67. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|68. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|69. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|70. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
|71. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|72. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
|73. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
|74. Tenacious D' The Who Medley - Tenacious D (Tenacious D!)
|75. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music)
|76. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins)
|77. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
|78. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group)
|79. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide)
|80. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO)
|81. Livin' for the Ones - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|82. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|83. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia)
|84. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams)
|85. Slow It Down - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival)
|86. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family)
|87. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|88. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill)
|89. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
|90. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner)
|91. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder)
|92. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
|93. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian)
|94. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner)
|95. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop)
|96. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
|97. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music)
|98. Can O'Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House)
|99. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere)
|100. When I Get Paid - Stone Horses (Broken World)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!