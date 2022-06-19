Vance Joy finds Clarity at the top of The X Chart while several local Downhome Music Fest acts added

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 12-18, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 3. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 4. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 5. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 6. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 7. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 8. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 9. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 10. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 11. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat) 12. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 13. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 14. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 15. Don't Shake the Devil's Hand - Brandon Santini (Brandon Santini) 16. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 17. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management) 18. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 19. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 20. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 21. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 22. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 23. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 24. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 25. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 26. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 27. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 28. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 29. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 30. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 31. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 32. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 33. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 34. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 35. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 36. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 37. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 38. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 39. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 40. Beds Are Burning - AWOLNation (Better Noise) 41. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 42. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT) 43. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 44. Viva Las Vengeance - Panic! at the Disco (Fueled by Ramen) 45. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 46. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 47. Slow Press - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 48. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 49. The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) - Ice Nine Kills (Fearless) 50. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 51. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 52. This Is a Photograph - Kevin Morby (Dead Oceans) 53. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 54. Wasted - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 55. Avalanche - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 56. First High - Nikki Lane (New West) 57. Make a Picture - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 58. It Won't Always Be This Way - Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music) 59. I Wish I'd Thought of That - Timo Arthur (1340607 Records DK) 60. The House in the Waterfall - Solar Chariot (Solar Chariot) 61. Leper - Cut Flowers (Cut Flowers) 62. Alpha Zulu - Phoenix (Loyaute) 63. Harness the Wind - Calexico (Calexico) 64. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 65. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 66. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 67. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 68. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 69. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 70. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit) 71. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 72. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra) 73. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music) 74. Tenacious D' The Who Medley - Tenacious D (Tenacious D!) 75. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectuous Music) 76. Something to Someone - Dermot Kennedy (Riggins) 77. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca) 78. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group) 79. Faith - Culture Wars (Pool Toys Worldwide) 80. Welcome 2 Club XIII - Drive-By Truckers (ATO) 81. Livin' for the Ones - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 82. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 83. Tropical Thunderstorm - Constance Hauman (Isotopia) 84. Birthdays - Craig Finn (Positive Jams) 85. Slow It Down - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival) 86. The Future Ain't What It Used To Be - Seth Walker (Royal Potato Family) 87. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 88. Keep That Funk Alive (feat. Bootsy Collins) - Lettuce (Round Hill) 89. Brighter Day - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 90. These Are the Ways - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner) 91. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder) 92. All Comes Crashing - Metric (Thirty Tigers) 93. Htis - Meg Myers (Sumerian) 94. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner) 95. Dance Around It (feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow) - Lucius (Mom+Pop) 96. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest) 97. Home on the Road - Taylor Rae (Taylor Rae Music) 98. Can O'Pop - Steve Poltz (Red House) 99. (Don't) Hold Me Down - PM Warson (Legere) 100. When I Get Paid - Stone Horses (Broken World)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!