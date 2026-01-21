Scholarship money available for students in several central Illinois counties

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln is now accepting applications for the 2026 scholarship program. There are more than 45 different post-secondary scholarships available. Last year, more than $250,000 was awarded in scholarships and scholarship renewals.

The Community Foundation serves the counties of Cass, Christian, Logan, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan and Sangamon in central Illinois. Scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors as well as current and returning college students.

This year we are launching a new scholarship software, and students will need to complete just one application to be matched with the specific scholarships for which they are eligible.

Additional information and a link to the application can be found on the Scholarships page of the Community Foundation’s website, as well as the list of scholarship opportunities and criteria details. You can also access the application by scanning this QR code.

Students with questions should contact the Community Foundation at scholarships@CFLL.org for assistance. High school students also may contact their school guidance counselors for details on the scholarship awards available.

The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2026. The recipients will be notified by early May. All scholarships are for post-secondary education.

