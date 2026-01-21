One Beautiful Bill Act impacts money states can raise for their Medicaid programs | First Listen
- States ability to raise money through provider taxes limited under President Trump's new federal rules
- Illinois will begin a process to automatically seal criminal records for millions of adults who committed non violent offenses
- House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch says he's hopeful the Chicago Bears are here to stay
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says there is no reason for the U.S. to take Greenland from Denmark
- Small business owners says credit card companies are taking too much in so-called swipe fees