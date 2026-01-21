© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
One Beautiful Bill Act impacts money states can raise for their Medicaid programs | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 21, 2026 at 6:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • States ability to raise money through provider taxes limited under President Trump's new federal rules
  • Illinois will begin a process to automatically seal criminal records for millions of adults who committed non violent offenses
  • House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch says he's hopeful the Chicago Bears are here to stay
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says there is no reason for the U.S. to take Greenland from Denmark
  • Small business owners says credit card companies are taking too much in so-called swipe fees
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
