Levitt-Amp headliner, The Heavy Hours, tops The X Chart this week
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 5-11, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
|2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|3. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
|4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
|8. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
|9. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
|11. Ramon Ayala - Gionvannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
|12. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
|13. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|14. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
|15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|16. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
|17. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
|18. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|19. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
|20. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
|21. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
|22. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|23. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
|24. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
|25. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
|26. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
|27. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
|28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
|29. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia)
|30. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
|31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|32. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
|33. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|34. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
|35. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
|36. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
|37. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
|38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
|39. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
|40. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
|41. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
|42. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
|43. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|44. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
|45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|46. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
|49. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|50. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
|51. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
|52. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
|53. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|54. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
|55. Breathing Underwater - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
|56. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy)
|57. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|58. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
|59. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
|60. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
|61. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
|62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|63. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
|64. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
|65. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
|66. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine)
|67. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
|68. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
|69. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)
|70. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
|71. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
|72. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths)
|73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
|74. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot)
|75. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House)
|76. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
|77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock)
|78. Invincible - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
|79. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group)
|80. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
|81. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
|82. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
|83. Compliance - Muse (Warner)
|84. Better Now (feat. Maro) - Odesza (Foreign Family Collective)
|85. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
|86. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|87. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|88. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|89. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
|90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|91. Mr. Bojangles - Steve Earle (New West)
|92. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled by Ramen)
|93. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone)
|94. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot)
|95. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
|96. Forever Young - The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB)
|97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian)
|98. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
|99. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
|100. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)
Local artists in bold.
