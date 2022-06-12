© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Levitt-Amp headliner, The Heavy Hours, tops The X Chart this week

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published June 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Heavy Hours group photo
theheavyhours.com

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 5-11, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management)
2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
3. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch)
8. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm)
9. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
11. Ramon Ayala - Gionvannie and the Hired Guns (Crush)
12. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite)
13. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
14. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP)
15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
16. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax)
17. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise)
18. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
19. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish)
20. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic)
21. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
22. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
23. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin)
24. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life)
25. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
26. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
27. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal)
29. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia)
30. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
32. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
33. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
34. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig)
35. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
36. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra)
37. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat)
38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
39. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez)
40. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
41. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula)
42. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista)
43. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
44. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar)
45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
46. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope)
49. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
50. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO)
51. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion)
52. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
53. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
54. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia)
55. Breathing Underwater - Metric (Thirty Tigers)
56. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy)
57. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
58. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes)
59. Talk  - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)
60. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music)
61. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter)
62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
63. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)
64. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump)
65. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT)
66. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine)
67. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote)
68. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
69. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde)
70. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation)
71. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
72. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths)
73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
74. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot)
75. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House)
76. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock)
78. Invincible - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
79. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group)
80. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
81. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic)
82. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner)
83. Compliance - Muse (Warner)
84. Better Now (feat. Maro) - Odesza (Foreign Family Collective)
85. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance)
86. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA)
87. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
88. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
89. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian)
90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
91. Mr. Bojangles - Steve Earle (New West)
92. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled by Ramen)
93. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone)
94. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot)
95. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena)
96. Forever Young - The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB)
97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian)
98. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
99. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest)
100. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

Tags

The X playlistmusic charts
Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
