Levitt-Amp headliner, The Heavy Hours, tops The X Chart this week

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of June 5-11, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Take My Heart (I'll Take Yours Too) - The Heavy Hours (BMG Rights Management) 2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 3. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 4. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 5. Sycamores - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 6. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 7. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch) 8. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm) 9. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 11. Ramon Ayala - Gionvannie and the Hired Guns (Crush) 12. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush (Noble and Brite) 13. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 14. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP) 15. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 16. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Stax) 17. The Foundations of Decay - My Chemical Romance (Reprise) 18. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 19. Loved You A Little - The Maine (Photo Finish) 20. Supermodel - Måneskin (Epic) 21. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 22. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 23. Shut Off the Lights - Bastille (EMI-Virgin) 24. It's About Damn Time - Lizzo (Nice Life) 25. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 26. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 27. What's the Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 28. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal) 29. What Me Worry - Portugal. The Man (Columbia) 30. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 31. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 32. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 33. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 34. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig) 35. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 36. Tek It - Cafune (Elektra) 37. In the Mirror - The Interruptors (Hellcat) 38. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 39. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez (Stephen Sanchez) 40. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 41. I Was Born to Love You (feat. S. Ferrell) - Ray LaMontagne (Liula) 42. Shotgun - Soccer Mommy (Loma Vista) 43. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 44. Mistakes - Sharon Van Etten (Jagjajuwar) 45. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 46. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 47. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 48. Bones - Imagine Dragons (Interscope) 49. Love Me More - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 50. Gloryland - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO) 51. The Funeral - Yungblud (Locomotion) 52. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 53. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 54. As It Was - Harry Styles (Columbia) 55. Breathing Underwater - Metric (Thirty Tigers) 56. Dead Man Walking - Jelly Roll (Bailey and Buddy) 57. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 58. Warning Signs - Band of Horses (Huger Lewis and the Dudes) 59. Talk - Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit) 60. Saturday Night - The Black Moods (Orchard Music) 61. Long Way 'Round - Jewel (Word Matter) 62. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 63. Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans) 64. John Wayne - Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump) 65. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT) 66. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine) 67. Settling - Ripe (Glassnote) 68. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 69. Hooray Hooray - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde) 70. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation) 71. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno) 72. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths) 73. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat) 74. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot) 75. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House) 76. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 77. You Made Me Want To Live - Black Label Society (eOne Rock) 78. Invincible - Eddie Vedder (Republic) 79. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group) 80. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 81. Blood Runs Red - Matt Maeson (Atlantic) 82. Hayloft II - Mother Mother (Warner) 83. Compliance - Muse (Warner) 84. Better Now (feat. Maro) - Odesza (Foreign Family Collective) 85. I Got This - Sarah Shook & The Disclaimers (Abeyance) 86. Giants - Walk The Moon (RCA) 87. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 88. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 89. Uncessary Drama - Belle and Sebastian (Belle and Sebastian) 90. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 91. Mr. Bojangles - Steve Earle (New West) 92. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled by Ramen) 93. See the Light - Amos Lee (Dualtone) 94. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot) 95. One Shot of Rock'n'Roll - Jeremy & The Harlequins (Pasadena) 96. Forever Young - The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (NGDB) 97. -/Back to the Radio - Porridge Radio (Secretly Canadian) 98. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 99. No ID - Tank and the Bangas (Wave Forest) 100. Turn Up the Sunshine - Diana Ross & Tame Impala (Decca)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!