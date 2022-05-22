© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Synchronize tops the X Chart, what do you groove to?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published May 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Synchronize single art
milkychance.net

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 15-21, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Week. Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
3. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
4. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
5. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
6. Sycamore - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
7. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
8. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
9. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records)
10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks)
11. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
12. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor)
13. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
14. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
15. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
16. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
17. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
18. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man)
19. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
20. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone)
21. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic)
22. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music)
23. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
24. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
25. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
26. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation)
27. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
28. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
29. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord)
30. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner)
31. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
32. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
33. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
34. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol)
35. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
36. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
37. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
38. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
39. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
40. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
41. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
42. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
43. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
44. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
45. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti)
46. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs)
47. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
48. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine)
49. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
50. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish)
51. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
52. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
53. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
54. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
55. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
56. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
57. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
58. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
59. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman)
60. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main)
61. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
62. Easy On Me - Adele (Columbia)
63. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
64. Love Special Delivery - Los Lobos (New West)
65. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
66. Leave the Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderon .Paak & Silk Sonic (Atlantic)
67. Fight for You (From the Original Motion Picture 'Judas and the Black Messiah') - H.E.R. (RCA)
68. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
69. Shot in the Dark - AC/DC (Leidesplein Press)
70. Starting Over - Chris Stapleton (Mercury Nashville)
71. Ohms - Deftones (Reprise)
72. I Got You - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax)
73. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music)
74. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side)
75. Unconditional I - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
76. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
77. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal)
78. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy)
79. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot)
80. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
81. Invincible - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
82. Magnificent Hurt - Elvis Costello (Capitol)
83. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope)
84. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop)
85. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
86. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group)
87. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
88. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson)
89. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder)
90. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
91. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
92. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve)
93. Lady Luck - Michael McArthur (The Orchard)
94. At the Time of Writing - Midnight Oil (Sony)
95. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
96. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans)
97. Won't Stand Down - Muse (Warner)
98. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Stax)
99. Better Now (feat. Maro) - Odesza (Foreign Family Collective)
100. Sinner - Of Virtue (Arising Empire)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

The X playlistmusic charts
