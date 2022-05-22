Synchronize tops the X Chart, what do you groove to?

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of May 15-21, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Week. Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 2. Love Myself - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 3. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 4. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 5. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 6. Sycamore - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 7. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 8. Shades of Blue - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 9. Falling Apart (Right Now) - Wilco (d8pm Records) 10. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Astrawerks) 11. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 12. My Love - Florence + the Machine (Polydor) 13. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 14. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 15. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 16. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 17. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 18. What's The Trick? - Jack White (Third Man) 19. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 20. Paddle to the Stars - The Dip (Dualtone) 21. Ain't Killed Me Yet - Adia Victoria (Atlantic) 22. Hard Drive Gold - Alt-J (Infectious Music) 23. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 24. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 25. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 26. Clarity - Vance Joy (Liberation) 27. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 28. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 29. Behind Your Walls - The Offspring (Concord) 30. Mystery - Turnstile (Roadrunner) 31. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 32. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 33. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 34. That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers (Capitol) 35. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 36. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 37. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 38. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 39. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 40. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 41. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 42. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 43. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 44. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 45. You Got to Move - Mavis Staples & Levon Helm (Anti) 46. Lemon Tree - Mt. Joy (Mt. Joy Songs) 47. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 48. Live With Me - Sheryl Crow (Big Machine) 49. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 50. Loved You A Little - The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands (Photo Finish) 51. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 52. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 53. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 54. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 55. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 56. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 57. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 58. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 59. Atomized - Andrew Bird (Wegaman) 60. Hard Working Man - Marcus King (American Workings Main) 61. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 62. Easy On Me - Adele (Columbia) 63. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 64. Love Special Delivery - Los Lobos (New West) 65. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 66. Leave the Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderon .Paak & Silk Sonic (Atlantic) 67. Fight for You (From the Original Motion Picture 'Judas and the Black Messiah') - H.E.R. (RCA) 68. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord) 69. Shot in the Dark - AC/DC (Leidesplein Press) 70. Starting Over - Chris Stapleton (Mercury Nashville) 71. Ohms - Deftones (Reprise) 72. I Got You - Michael Franti & Spearhead (Boo Boo Wax) 73. Up - Adelitas Way and New Medicine (The Fuel Music) 74. All I Needed - American Aquarium (Losing Side) 75. Unconditional I - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 76. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 77. Like a Drug - Brkn Love (Universal) 78. I Feel for You - Charley Crockett (Son of Davy) 79. Ain't That Lovin' You - Delbert McClinton (Hot Shot) 80. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 81. Invincible - Eddie Vedder (Republic) 82. Magnificent Hurt - Elvis Costello (Capitol) 83. Look Inside - Envy of None (Kscope) 84. Goodbye Mr. Blue - Father John Misty (Sub Pop) 85. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 86. High Again - Girlfriends (Big Noise Music Group) 87. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache) 88. One Step Ahead - Jack Johnson (Jack Johnson) 89. Good To Be (Home Again) - Keb' Mo' (Rounder) 90. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 91. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music) 92. 12th of June - Lyle Lovett (Verve) 93. Lady Luck - Michael McArthur (The Orchard) 94. At the Time of Writing - Midnight Oil (Sony) 95. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 96. Anything But Me - Muna (Dead Oceans) 97. Won't Stand Down - Muse (Warner) 98. I'm On Your Side - Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Stax) 99. Better Now (feat. Maro) - Odesza (Foreign Family Collective) 100. Sinner - Of Virtue (Arising Empire)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!