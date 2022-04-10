© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' music rises into the top 100 on The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published April 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
The late drummer Taylor Hawkins, performing with Foo Fighters in Malibu, California in 2018.
Scott Dudelson
/
Getty Images for ABA
The late drummer Taylor Hawkins, performing with Foo Fighters in Malibu, California in 2018.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
2. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
7. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
8. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
9. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
10. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
14. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
15. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
16. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
17. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
18. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
19. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA)
20. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
21. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
22. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
23. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
24. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
25. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
26. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
27. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
29. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
30. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
31. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
32. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
33. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
34. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
35. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
36. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
40. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
41. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
42. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
43. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
44. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
46. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
47. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
48. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
49. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
50. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
51. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
52. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
53. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
54. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
55. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
56. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
57. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
58. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell)
59. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
60. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
61. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
62. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
63. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
64. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
65. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
66. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
67. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
68. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
69. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
70. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
71. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
72. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
75. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
76. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
77. Money - The Warning (Republic)
78. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
79. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
80. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal)
81. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
82. Hot-wire a Car - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
83. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
84. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
87. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
88. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
89. She Doesn't Get It - Rec Hall (PLZ Music Group)
90. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
91. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
92. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
93. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
94. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
95. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
96. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
97. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
98. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
99. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

Sean Crawford
Randy Eccles
