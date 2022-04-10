Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' music rises into the top 100 on The X Chart
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 3-9, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|2. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|7. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|8. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|9. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|10. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|14. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|15. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
|16. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|17. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|18. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|19. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA)
|20. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|21. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|22. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
|23. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
|24. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|25. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|26. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|27. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|29. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|30. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|31. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|32. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|33. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
|34. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|35. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
|36. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|40. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|41. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|42. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|43. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|44. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|46. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|47. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|48. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|49. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|50. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|51. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|52. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
|53. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|54. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|55. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|56. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|57. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|58. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell)
|59. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|60. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
|61. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|62. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen)
|63. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|64. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music)
|65. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|66. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise)
|67. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
|68. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
|69. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|70. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|71. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|72. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|75. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
|76. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M)
|77. Money - The Warning (Republic)
|78. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
|79. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor)
|80. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal)
|81. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|82. Hot-wire a Car - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights)
|83. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|84. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
|85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|87. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|88. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
|89. She Doesn't Get It - Rec Hall (PLZ Music Group)
|90. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|91. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|92. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
|93. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna)
|94. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope)
|95. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|96. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|97. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
|98. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
|99. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
|100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
Local artists in bold.
