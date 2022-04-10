Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' music rises into the top 100 on The X Chart

91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Apr. 3-9, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 2. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 3. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 4. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 5. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 7. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 8. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 9. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 10. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 11. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 12. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 13. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 14. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 15. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell) 16. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 17. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 18. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 19. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol) - Miley Cyrus (RCA) 20. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 21. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 22. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC) 23. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music) 24. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 25. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 26. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 27. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 28. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 29. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 30. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 31. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 32. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 33. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment) 34. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 35. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group) 36. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 37. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 40. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 41. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 42. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 43. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 44. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 45. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 46. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 47. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 48. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 49. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 50. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 51. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 52. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo) 53. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 54. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 55. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 56. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 57. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 58. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell) 59. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 60. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell) 61. Kitty Hawk Fly - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 62. Re-entry - A Day To Remember (Fueled By Ramen) 63. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 64. Believe - Caamp (MOM + POP Music) 65. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 66. Cocaine Eyes - Neil Young & The Restless (Reprise) 67. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI) 68. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic) 69. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 70. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 71. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 72. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 73. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 74. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 75. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International) 76. Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) - Sting (A & M) 77. Money - The Warning (Republic) 78. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go) 79. Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler (Polydor) 80. Dancing in the Dark - Juanes (Universal) 81. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 82. Hot-wire a Car - The Sunflower Headlights (The Sunflower Headlights) 83. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 84. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia) 85. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 86. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 87. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 88. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music) 89. She Doesn't Get It - Rec Hall (PLZ Music Group) 90. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 91. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 92. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations) 93. Head Right - Wilderado (Bright Antenna) 94. Is It True - Tame Impala (Interscope) 95. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 96. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 97. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope) 98. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA) 99. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ) 100. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)

Local artists in bold.

