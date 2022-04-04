© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Rhodes and Battles's Love is Free enters the X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published April 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Love Is Free.png

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 27 - Apr. 2 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
3. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
4. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
5. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
6. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
8. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
9. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
10. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
11. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
12. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
13. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
14. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
15. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
16. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
17. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
18. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
19. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
20. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
21. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
24. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
25. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
26. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
27. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
28. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
29. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
30. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
31. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
32. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
34. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
35. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
36. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
37. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
40. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
41. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
42. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
43. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
45. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
47. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
48. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
49. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
50. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
51. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
52. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
53. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
54. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
55. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
56. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
57. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
58. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
59. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
60. Loved You A Little - Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands & The Maine (Photo Finish)
61. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
62. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
63. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
64. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
65. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
66. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
67. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
68. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
69. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
71. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino)
72. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
73. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA)
74. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell)
75. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
76. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
77. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
78. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
79. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
80. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
81. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
82. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
83. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
84. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
85. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
86. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
87. If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You - The Wombats (The Wombats)
88. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
91. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
92. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
94. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
95. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
97. The Zealot Gene - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
98. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
100. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

