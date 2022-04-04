Rhodes and Battles's Love is Free enters the X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 27 - Apr. 2 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 3. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 4. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 5. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 6. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 7. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 8. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 9. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 10. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 11. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 12. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 13. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia) 14. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 15. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 16. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 17. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 18. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 19. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 20. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 21. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic) 22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia) 23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 24. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 25. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red) 26. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 27. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 28. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 29. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 30. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise) 31. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 32. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD) 34. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 35. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 36. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music) 37. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 40. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 41. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo) 42. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International) 43. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 45. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic) 46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 47. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 48. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 49. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 50. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER) 51. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans) 52. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 53. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment) 54. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC) 55. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music) 56. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor) 57. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 58. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing) 59. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music) 60. Loved You A Little - Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands & The Maine (Photo Finish) 61. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records) 62. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 63. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell) 64. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 65. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group) 66. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records) 67. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell) 68. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc) 69. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music) 70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel) 71. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino) 72. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio) 73. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA) 74. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell) 75. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol) 76. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache) 77. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia) 78. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music) 79. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 80. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 81. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music) 82. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 83. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 84. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles) 85. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 86. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records) 87. If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You - The Wombats (The Wombats) 88. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville) 90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador) 91. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 92. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 94. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining) 95. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.) 96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 97. The Zealot Gene - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music) 98. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic) 99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 100. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!