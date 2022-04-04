Rhodes and Battles's Love is Free enters the X Chart
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 27 - Apr. 2 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|3. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|4. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|5. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|6. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|7. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|8. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|9. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|10. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|11. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|12. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|13. The Lightning - Arcade Fire (Columbia)
|14. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|15. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|16. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|17. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|18. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|19. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|20. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|21. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
|22. Bad Dream - Cannons (Columbia)
|23. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|24. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|25. I'll Call You Mine - Girl In Red (World in Red)
|26. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|27. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|28. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|29. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|30. On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol (Reprise)
|31. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|32. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|33. Simulation Swarm - Big Thief (4AD)
|34. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|35. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|36. Kick - Def Leppard (Universal Music)
|37. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|38. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|39. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|40. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|41. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
|42. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
|43. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|44. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|45. A Little Bit Of Love - Weezer (Atlantic)
|46. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|47. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|48. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|49. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|50. Enemy (From the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons (KIDinaKORNER)
|51. Slide Tackle - Japanese Breakfast (Dead Oceans)
|52. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|53. Party at the Angel Ballroom (feat. Taylor Hawkins) - Nancy Wilson (JVCKenwood Victor Entertainment)
|54. Feed the Cruel - NHC (NHC)
|55. Turn over the World (feat. Starcrawler) - Perry Farrell (Last Man Music)
|56. Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender (Polydor)
|57. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|58. Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt (Redwing)
|59. Toxic - BoyWithUke (Universal Music)
|60. Loved You A Little - Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands & The Maine (Photo Finish)
|61. Wild Child - The Black Keys (Nonesuch Records)
|62. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|63. Shadow Dancing - Dee Gees (Roswell)
|64. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|65. Mend (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan & Etty Lau Farrell) - Perry Farrell & Kind of Heaven Orchestra (Bertelsmann Music Group)
|66. These Times Have Got Me Tripping Up The Stairs - Flogging Molly (Rise Records)
|67. Siren Song - Jerry Cantrell (Jerry Cantrell)
|68. Passengers - Aoife O'Donovan (Yep Roc)
|69. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
|70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
|71. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino)
|72. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
|73. The Last Man On Earth - Wolf Alice (RCA)
|74. Cold - Dream Widow & Foo Fighters (Roswell)
|75. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
|76. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
|77. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
|78. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
|79. B-Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|80. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|81. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
|82. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|83. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|84. Love Is Free - Rhodes and Battles (Rhodes and Battles)
|85. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|86. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
|87. If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You - The Wombats (The Wombats)
|88. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|89. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
|90. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
|91. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|92. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|94. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
|95. Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange (4 AD Ltd.)
|96. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|97. The Zealot Gene - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
|98. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
|99. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|100. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!