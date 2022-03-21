Tell us what current music on The X is stuck in your head -- check this week's X Chart
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 13-19, 2022
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|3. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|4. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|5. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|7. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|8. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|9. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|12. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|13. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
|14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|15. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
|16. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|17. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
|18. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
|19. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
|20. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|21. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|22. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|23. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
|24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|25. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
|26. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
|27. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
|28. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
|29. Ultraviolet - Silverstein (UNFD)
|30. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
|31. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
|32. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
|33. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
|34. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic)
|35. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
|36. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|37. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
|38. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|39. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|40. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
|41. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|42. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
|43. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
|44. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records)
|45. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
|46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
|47. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|48. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|49. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|50. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|51. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|52. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
|53. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
|54. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
|55. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|56. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
|57. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
|58. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
|59. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
|60. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
|61. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|62. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
|63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
|64. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic)
|65. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
|66. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
|67. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
|68. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|69. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
|70. One and the Same - NHC (NHC)
|71. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
|72. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records)
|73. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
|74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|75. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
|76. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|77. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
|78. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino)
|79. Too Late Now - Wet Leg (Domino)
|80. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|81. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|82. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
|83. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
|84. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
|85. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
|86. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH)
|87. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too)
|88. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
|89. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
|90. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
|91. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
|92. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
|93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
|94. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|95. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
|96. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|97. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
|98. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|100. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)Close
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!