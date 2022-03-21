Tell us what current music on The X is stuck in your head -- check this week's X Chart

© 2022 NPR Illinois
Published March 20, 2022
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 13-19, 2022

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
3. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
4. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
5. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
7. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
8. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
9. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
12. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
13. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans)
14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
15. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations)
16. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
17. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records)
18. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records)
19. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music)
20. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
21. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
22. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
23. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia)
24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
25. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
26. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers)
27. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
28. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat)
29. Ultraviolet - Silverstein (UNFD)
30. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic)
31. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
32. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista)
33. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo)
34. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic)
35. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
36. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
37. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
38. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
39. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
40. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
41. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
42. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire)
43. Good Day - Seratones (New West)
44. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records)
45. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord)
46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope)
47. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
48. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
49. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
50. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
51. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
52. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord )
53. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
54. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia)
55. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
56. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
57. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records)
58. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music)
59. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
60. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records)
61. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
62. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ)
64. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic)
65. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
66. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor)
67. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
68. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
69. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise)
70. One and the Same - NHC (NHC)
71. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas)
72. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records)
73. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
75. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
76. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
77. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
78. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino)
79. Too Late Now - Wet Leg (Domino)
80. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
81. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
82. Family - Badflower (Big Machine)
83. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
84. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records)
85. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville)
86. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH)
87. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too)
88. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno)
89. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
90. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
91. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records)
92. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG)
93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music)
94. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
95. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International)
96. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
97. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
98. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
100. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)Close

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3 playlistmusic charts
