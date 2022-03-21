Tell us what current music on The X is stuck in your head -- check this week's X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 13-19, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 2. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 3. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 4. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 5. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 6. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 7. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 8. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 9. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 10. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 12. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 13. The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski (Dead Oceans) 14. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 15. Zeus In Chains - Steve Vai (Favored Nations) 16. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 17. Rest In Peace - Dorothy (Roc Nation Records) 18. Tin Palace - Pete Muller (Two Truths Records) 19. Elizabeth Taylor - Pete Yorn (Shelly Music) 20. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 21. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 22. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 23. Anyone For You - George Ezra (Columbia) 24. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 25. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music) 26. Talkin' to Myself - Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Thirty Tigers) 27. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio) 28. A New Man - Lacy Younger (A Punch Inna Froat) 29. Ultraviolet - Silverstein (UNFD) 30. Loser - Sueco (Atlantic) 31. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records) 32. Talking To Ourselves - Rise Against (Loma Vista) 33. Rock Believer - Scorpions (Vertigo) 34. Gasoline - The Weeknd (Republic) 35. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go) 36. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 37. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop) 38. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 39. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 40. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol) 41. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 42. Becoming All Alone - Regina Spektor (Sire) 43. Good Day - Seratones (New West) 44. The Last Dance - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (ATO Records) 45. Break the Man - Tears for Fears (Concord) 46. A Concert Six Months from Now - Finneas (Interscope) 47. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 48. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 49. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 50. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 51. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 52. Never Leave You - The Record Company (Concord ) 53. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining) 54. Lost Track - Haim (Columbia) 55. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 56. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic) 57. Synchronize - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records) 58. Watermelon Kisses - The Kaleidoscope Kid (Regime Music) 59. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.) 60. Another Last Time - Dirty Honey (DIRT Records) 61. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 62. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope) 63. Solar Power - Lorde (Universal Music NZ) 64. We Are Between - Modest Mouse (Epic) 65. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA) 66. My Love - Florence + The Machine (Polydor) 67. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 68. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 69. Somebody - Memphis May Fire (Rise) 70. One and the Same - NHC (NHC) 71. Do Something - Random Ideas (Random Ideas) 72. Hellbent For Leather (feat. Steve Earle) - Ray Wylie Hubbard (Big Machine Records) 73. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel) 74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 75. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records) 76. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 77. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic) 78. Angelica - Wet Leg (Domino) 79. Too Late Now - Wet Leg (Domino) 80. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 81. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 82. Family - Badflower (Big Machine) 83. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records) 84. Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters (Roswell Records) 85. Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves (MCA Nashville) 86. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH) 87. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too) 88. Going To The Party - The Allergies feat. Lyrics Born (Jalapeno) 89. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy) 90. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic) 91. Love Is Selfish - Jack White (Third Man Records) 92. Wicked Mind - Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (BMG) 93. Wouldn't Know You (feat. Eric Ambel & Keith Voegele) - Sarah Borges (Blue Corn Music) 94. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 95. Ghost - Stabbing Westward (COP International) 96. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 97. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio) 98. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 100. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)Close

Local artists in bold.

