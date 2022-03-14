The Lovelorn spin more this week on The X Chart, Gracia's Run single, Wayward Motel and Micah Walk featured

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 6-12, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Title - Artist (Publisher) 1. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious) 2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner) 3. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music) 4. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound) 5. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax) 6. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic) 7. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records) 8. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol) 9. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel) 10. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic) 11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk) 12. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison) 13. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans) 14. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records) 15. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2) 16. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music) 17. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records) 18. Wild - Spoon (Matador) 19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records) 20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone) 21. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope) 22. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH) 23. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy) 24. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records) 25. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone) 26. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate) 27. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO) 28. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat) 29. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord) 30. The Outside - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen) 31. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner) 32. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA) 33. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records) 34. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings) 35. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records) 36. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records) 37. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go) 38. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic) 39. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM) 40. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.) 41. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 42. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic) 43. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark) 44. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle) 45. Jazz On The Autobahn - The Felice Brothers (Yep Roc) 46. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop) 47. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining) 48. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company) 49. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records) 50. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG) 51. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music) 52. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic) 53. Church Street Blues - Punch Brothers (Nonesuch Records) 54. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr) 55. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador) 56. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity) 57. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green) 58. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number) 59. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG) 60. Searching for My Love - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder) 61. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot) 62. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio) 63. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records) 64. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA) 65. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol) 66. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud) 67. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache) 68. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music) 69. Fearless - NHC (NHC) 70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel) 71. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music) 72. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal) 73. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI) 74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone) 75. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note) 76. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records) 77. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records) 78. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA) 79. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records) 80. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records) 81. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA) 82. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 83. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 84. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late) 85. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose) 86. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA) 87. Somebody Was Watching Over Me - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder) 88. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too) 89. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters) 90. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic) 91. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop) 92. Can You Handle My Love - Walk The Moon (RCA) 93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt) 94. Crutch - Band of Horses (BMG) 95. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio) 96. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 97. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios) 98. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records) 100. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)

Local artists in bold.

