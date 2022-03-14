The Lovelorn spin more this week on The X Chart, Gracia's Run single, Wayward Motel and Micah Walk featured
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 6-12, 2022
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Title - Artist (Publisher)
|1. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
|2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
|3. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
|4. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
|5. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
|6. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
|7. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
|8. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
|9. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
|10. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
|11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
|12. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
|13. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
|14. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
|15. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
|16. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
|17. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
|18. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
|19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
|20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
|21. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
|22. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH)
|23. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
|24. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
|25. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
|26. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
|27. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
|28. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
|29. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
|30. The Outside - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen)
|31. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
|32. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
|33. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
|34. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
|35. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
|36. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
|37. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
|38. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
|39. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
|40. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
|41. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|42. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
|43. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark)
|44. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle)
|45. Jazz On The Autobahn - The Felice Brothers (Yep Roc)
|46. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
|47. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
|48. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
|49. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
|50. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
|51. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
|52. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
|53. Church Street Blues - Punch Brothers (Nonesuch Records)
|54. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
|55. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
|56. Epiphany - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
|57. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
|58. Rockstar - Momma (Lucky Number)
|59. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
|60. Searching for My Love - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder)
|61. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot)
|62. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
|63. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
|64. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
|65. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
|66. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
|67. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
|68. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
|69. Fearless - NHC (NHC)
|70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
|71. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music)
|72. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
|73. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
|74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
|75. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
|76. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
|77. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
|78. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA)
|79. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
|80. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
|81. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
|82. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|83. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|84. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
|85. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose)
|86. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
|87. Somebody Was Watching Over Me - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder)
|88. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too)
|89. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
|90. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
|91. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
|92. Can You Handle My Love - Walk The Moon (RCA)
|93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
|94. Crutch - Band of Horses (BMG)
|95. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
|96. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|97. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
|98. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
|100. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!