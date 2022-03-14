© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3

The Lovelorn spin more this week on The X Chart, Gracia's Run single, Wayward Motel and Micah Walk featured

Published March 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Randy Eccles
Published March 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Cover of May You Find Worth in the Waking World - The Lovelorn
https://thelovelornofficial.bandcamp.com/
May You Find Worth in the Waking World - The Lovelorn

91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 6-12, 2022

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Title - Artist (Publisher)
1. U&ME - alt-J (Infectious)
2. Virginia Wind In The Night - The Head And The Heart (Warner)
3. Next to Normal - Lucius (Mom + Pop Music)
4. Broken Horses - Brandi Carlisle (Low Country Sound)
5. Face Down In The Moment - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax)
6. What Me Worry - Portugal, The Man (Atlantic)
7. Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Records)
8. Chapstick - Coin (Capitol)
9. Weary Hearts - Wayward Motel (Wayward Motel)
10. Brother The Cloud - Eddie Vedder (Republic)
11. Stay With Me - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)
12. Run - Gracia (Gracia Harrison)
13. B Side - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges (Dead Oceans)
14. Big Heart Sick Mind - The Whitmore Sisters (Red House Records)
15. Hootin and Hollerin - The Lovelorn (1854970 Records DK2)
16. Leslie Anne - Eric Ashley (Eashley Music)
17. Never Forget My Love - Joss Stone (Bay Street Records)
18. Wild - Spoon (Matador)
19. Ramon Ayala - Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Crush Records)
20. Nice Things - Hayes Carll (Dualtone)
21. Justified - Kacey Musgraves (Interscope)
22. Colorado - Milky Chance (Muggelig Records GmbH)
23. Turnaround (Cocaine Song) - Toth (Northern Spy)
24. Paint This Town - Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
25. People of the Pride - Coldplay (Parlophone)
26. On My Way to You - Downstate (Downstate)
27. Problems - Neal Francis (ATO)
28. Girl Tsunami - Ring Finger No Pinky (Mall Rat)
29. We Never Have Sex Anymore - The Offspring (Concord)
30. The Outside - Twenty One Pilots (Fueled By Ramen)
31. In the Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths (Warner)
32. Move Me - Half Alive (RCA)
33. Pierced Arrows - Hurray for the Riff Raff (Nonesuch Records)
34. Young Man - Jamestown Revival (Jamestown Revival Recordings)
35. Original Sin - Sofi Tukker (Ultra Records)
36. How High - The Record Company (Concord Records)
37. Watch It Burn - Van Go Go (Van Go Go)
38. Especially You - Wallows (Atlantic)
39. Make Me A Believer - Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings (OneRPM)
40. What You Say - Cold War Kids (CWKTWO Corp.)
41. Fatal - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
42. ABCDEFU - Gayle (Atlantic)
43. Cherry on Top (feat. Anson Funderburgh) - Johnny Burgin (Delmark)
44. Ain't That A Shame - Mara Connor (Side Hustle)
45. Jazz On The Autobahn - The Felice Brothers (Yep Roc)
46. The War Inside - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
47. Greed - Ann Wilson (Silver Lining)
48. Love Brand New - Bob Moses (Domino Recording Company)
49. First World Problems - Cody Brooks (Pasadena Records)
50. Rose Pink Cadillac - Dope Lemon (BMG)
51. Shoshana Sleeping - Jethro Tull (Inside Out Music)
52. Sahara - Joe Satriani (earMusic)
53. Church Street Blues - Punch Brothers (Nonesuch Records)
54. Dream Never Dies - Lo Moon (Strngr)
55. Brando - Lucy Dacus (Matador)
56. Epiphany  - Mammoth WVH (avex infinity)
57. Annabelle - Mister Green (Mister Green)
58. Rockstar - Momma  (Lucky Number)
59. Stop Making Stupid People Famous - Our Lady Peace (BMG)
60. Searching for My Love - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Rounder)
61. Prosecution Blues - The Cold Stares (Mascot)
62. Hanna's Pandemic Waltz (feat. Jose Emilio Gobbo Jr., Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic) - The House Trio (The House Trio)
63. Monday - The Regrettes (Warner Records)
64. Smile - Wolf Alice (RCA)
65. Farewell, OK - Elvis Costello & The Imposters (Capitol)
66. Catch Me If U Can - Genetter Bradley (Dreamin Out Loud)
67. Three Chords - Goodbye June (Earache)
68. Everything's Electric - Liam Gallagher (Warner Music)
69. Fearless - NHC (NHC)
70. How It Feels - Royce Lovett (Paravel)
71. F_It I'm The Man - Seb (Mom + Pop Music)
72. Hey Baby - The Cactus Blossoms (Big Deal)
73. Hard Line - The Infamous Stringdusters (BMI)
74. Where We Are - The Lumineers (Dualtone)
75. Come Back - Trombone Shorty (Blue Note)
76. Bite Me - Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
77. Hot Friends - Ayron Jones (Big Machine Records)
78. How Dare You Want More - Bleachers (RCA)
79. Rolling Through California - Fantastic Negrito (Storefront Records)
80. It Won't Be Love - Jeremy and the Harlequins (Pasadena Records)
81. Time In Disguise - Kings Of Leon (RCA)
82. Breakable - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
83. Way Homer - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
84. Let's Make Out - Lydia Loveless (Honey, You're Gonna Be Late)
85. What Makes You Tick - Maggie Rose (Maggie Rose)
86. I Wanna Be Your Slave - Maneskin (RCA)
87. Somebody Was Watching Over Me - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder)
88. Manchester Air - Saint Sister (ie: too)
89. The One That Got Away - The High Plains Drifters (High Plains Drifters)
90. Hush - The Marias (Atlantic)
91. I Have Seen The Way - Tom Morello (Mom + Pop)
92. Can You Handle My Love - Walk The Moon (RCA)
93. Some Big Something - Whole Damn Mess (Kobalt)
94. Crutch - Band of Horses (BMG)
95. Have You Met Miss Jones - Chip Stephens Organ Trio (Chip Stephens Organ Trio)
96. Think Straight - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
97. Continuity Girl - Epsom (Springloaded Studios)
98. Springfield Discount Cemetery - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
99. Thought You Could - Local Drags (Stardumb Records)
100. In the Dark - Micah Walk (Micah Walk)

Local artists in bold.

You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

