Country performer Jordan Davis to play Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair has announced that award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Tuesday, August 13th. Davis recently earned his sixth career #1 with his two-time platinum hit, “Next Thing You Know.” This is the third consecutive #1 from his album, Bluebird Days.

The Shreveport, LA native was named Best New Country Artist (2019) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards; Billboard’s Top New Country Artist (2018); and earned back-to-back ACM New Male Vocalist nominations. His songs have been streamed 4 billion times worldwide.

“We are excited to bring Jordan Davis to the 2024 Illinois State Fair Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “His chart-topping hits appeal to a broad range of country music fans, from traditional to contemporary. He’s a crowd favorite.”

Joining Jordan Davis is Ashley Cooke, whose debut album, Shot in the Dark, features heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies.

King Calaway kicks things off with their signature sound featured in hits including, “World For Two” and recent release produced by Zac Brown, “When I Get Home.” The band has opened for acts like Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum and has made countless appearances on national TV.

Tickets for this event, featuring Jordan Davis, Ashley Cooke and King Calaway, will be on sale Saturday, February 10th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $49 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $104

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Flexible online payment options may be available to qualified buyers through Klarna, a company that partners with Ticketmaster. To learn more about Klarna, visit klarna.com.

