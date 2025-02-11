Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours added to the Illinois State Fair lineup

Sheryl Crow will play the Illinois State Fair grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Crow, a southeast Missouri native, has won nine Grammys and had numerous hits.

Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

“Since 1994, Sheryl Crow has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in country-rock music,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Her music lifts people up, brings them together, and we can’t wait for that to happen at the Illinois State Fair.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheryl Crow back to the Grandstand stage after 29 years,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Her extensive music catalog will have every generation singing along to her hits.”

Tickets for Crow will go on sale Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Another addition to the grandstand lineup is Turnpike Troubadours, who will perform Sunday, Aug. 17.

David McClister Turnpike Troubadours

“Turnpike Troubadours perform a unique kind of music that we are happy to have at the Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II. “This band will feel right at home here in central Illinois.”

Turnpike Troubadours have racked up 1.5 billion streams globally and are selling out arenas and headlining festivals.

“We are excited to bring the Turnpike Troubadours to the Grandstand Concert Series,” said Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Whether you’ve followed them for years or just discovered their latest album, this Oklahoma group is better than ever — one of the most beloved groups in Americana music.”

Tickets for Turnpike Troubadours will go on sale Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.