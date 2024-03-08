Oscars Forum 2024 (Part 1)

The tradition continues at the Front Row as we are proud to once again bring your our Oscars Forum! We have an absolutley packed house of Front Row personalities as we break down all 10 films nominated for Best Picture, what they're nominated for and what they might be able to take home on Oscars night. Join Ryan, Jeremy, Brandon, Brett, Erin, Alex, Steve, Larry and the returning Lou Hare to get the low-down on how to win your Oscar pools this Sunday!

In this PART 1 we're discussing 5 films:

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

American Fiction

PART 2 will be released Saturday, March 9th.

THE 96th ACADEMY AWARDS will air LIVE on Sunday, March 10th on ABC.

