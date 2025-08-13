Art and spirituality converge in The Golden Seed, The Liturgical Arts Festival’s off-year offering

The Liturgical Arts Festival of Springfield, held every two years, offers education, inspiration, and a wide range of musical experiences. During off years, the festival hosts a single special event. This year’s event is The Golden Seed, a play written and directed by board member James Compton Bockmier. The play is an in-character “trialogue” featuring Susan Lawrence Dana, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Vachel Lindsay. Through their imagined conversation, the characters explore the intersection of art and spirituality in their lives and work. James spoke to Community Voices about his background, the festival, and what the play will explore. The show is Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 7 pm at First Christian Church.