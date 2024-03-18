© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Tim Totten to share the highs and lows of Frank Lloyd Wright’s life and career at ‘Let’s Be Frank, Perfectly Frank’

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:12 PM CDT
Tim Totten
Courtesy of Tim Totten
Tim Totten

Tim Totten is an expert on the life and career of Frank Lloyd Wright. His storytelling is compelling, and he will share his talents at the upcoming Dana-Thomas House Foundation fundraiser titled “Let’s Be Frank, Perfectly Frank” on April 13. Totten along with President of the Dana-Thomas House Foundation Cinda Klickna spoke to Community Voices about Wright’s tumultuous personal life and how he rebuilt his career in his later years.

For more information about the fundraiser visit: https://dana-thomas.org/?event=lets-be-frank-perfectly-frank&event_date=2024-04-13
Arts & Life Frank Lloyd Wright
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
