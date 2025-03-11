Exploring the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright's Imperial Hotel

Frank Lloyd Wright expert Tim Totten and Dana Thomas House Foundation past president Cinda Klickna, spoke to Community Voices about Frank Llyod Wright's Imperial Hotel Tokyo. Tim provides background on Wright's life during the hotel's design, he explains the unique architectural features and the hotel's resilience during the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923. Tim also shares about the hotel's legacy and future. Cinda shares details about the upcoming event, "The Perilous & Amazing Journey of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Imperial Hotel – Tokyo," happening at The Inn at 835 on April 11, 2025. Tickets and more information can be found here.