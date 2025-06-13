© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' Governor testified to Congress on immigration policies | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:08 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker slammed the Trump administration's immigration policies
  • The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package to claw back two years of federal dollars for public broadcasting
  • The culmination of a more than a decade-long criminal investigation into former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is coming to a head today
  • Protests are planned across the country Saturday - coinciding with President Trump's military parade in Washington
