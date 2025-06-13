© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: At war with Washington

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHeather Cherone
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:59 PM CDT
NPR Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker appeared before a congressional committee this week. Things got testy between the Democratic governor and Republican House members over sanctuary policies.

This comes as the Trump Administration has ramped up enforcement of illegal immigration, taken control of the California National Guard and ordered Marines to that city.

The week will end with numerous protests against Trump planned across Illinois and the country.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Heather Cherone.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Heather Cherone
