Dan Frachey and Rev. Michael Riggs discuss the special musical mass that is equally ecumenical as it is ecological. The Missa Gaia Earth Mass is a choral concert that kicks-off the 2024 Liturgical Arts Festival of Springfield at First Christian Church, 700 N. Fourth St., May 4, 2 p.m. with a second performance at 7 p.m.

