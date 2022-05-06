Classics Welcomes Back Christian Blauvelt to Celebrate 'The Human Comedy'

Christian Blauvelt returns to Front Row Classics to celebrate one of the greatest homefront films of World War II. Brandon and Christian discuss 1943's The Human Comedy. The movie, based on an original screenplay by William Saroyan, was made at the peak of MGM's powers during the days of the studio system. Mickey Rooney delivers an Oscar nominated performance alongside a top notch ensemble cast. The film is a perfect mix of sentimentality and the reality of war on the homefront. Both Brandon and Christian hope this discussion will lead listeners to re-discover this underappreciated gem.

Christian Blauvelt is an entertainment journalist, who serves as the managing editor of leading film and TV industry website IndieWire. He regularly appears on CBS New York to give previews of upcoming films and awards season analysis; has hosted films on Turner Classic Movies; and has presented at South by Southwest and San Diego Comic-Con. Blauvelt is the author of books including, "Hollywood Victory" from TCM and Running Press. He lives in New York City.