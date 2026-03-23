A vote on a Sangamon County data center will take place tonight | First Listen
- The Sangamon County Board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the BOS Center to vote on the data center
- A court has struck down a Washington D.C. law that banned large-capacity magazines
- A proposed bill that would require every Illinois high school to provide students a change to register to vote by the time they graduate has passed an Illinois House committee
- The National Transportation Safety Board believes it has determined what caused a fatal bus crash
- Farm bankruptcies nationwide are on the rise