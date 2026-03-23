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A vote on a Sangamon County data center will take place tonight | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:26 AM CDT
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  • The Sangamon County Board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the BOS Center to vote on the data center
  • A court has struck down a Washington D.C. law that banned large-capacity magazines
  • A proposed bill that would require every Illinois high school to provide students a change to register to vote by the time they graduate has passed an Illinois House committee
  • The National Transportation Safety Board believes it has determined what caused a fatal bus crash
  • Farm bankruptcies nationwide are on the rise
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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