WQNA nearing return to Springfield’s airwaves with eclectic volunteer mix

After nearly seven years off the dial, WQNA is poised for a comeback — and the team behind it says Springfield’s airwaves are about to sound a lot more local again.

Ken Pacha, vice president of Springfield Community Broadcasters, joined Community Voices to share how the all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit is working to relaunch the low-power FM station. Originally based at the Capital Area Career Center, WQNA spent nearly four decades offering an eclectic, personality-driven mix of music and community conversation. By the time it went dark in 2019, it had evolved into a fully community-staffed station known for its “checkerboard” format — hip-hop followed by blues, metal after classic deep cuts — with each show reflecting the passion of its host.

WQNA

Now, with an FCC construction permit secured and a new street-level studio in the Myers Building downtown, the group is in the final stages of engineering and installation. Broadcasting at 100 watts, the LPFM signal is expected to cover Springfield and reach into surrounding communities like Sherman and Chatham.

The revival is about music — free from corporate programming and algorithm-driven playlists.

Organizers say they’re just weeks away from going live. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, community radio in Springfield is ready to rise again.

Transcript pending.