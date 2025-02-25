Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Democrats had trouble connecting with voters last election | First Listen
- Pritzker Says Democrats warned about perceived threats to American democracy
- State Senator Chapin Rose says Illinois' governor continues to increase the state's spending
- Former Governor Jim Edgar is battling pancreatic cancer
- Murder trial of an Illinois man charged with stabbing a six-year-old Palestinian American boy is underway
- Bloomington police looking for answers after four people were found dead over in a Bloomington home over the weekend