Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Democrats had trouble connecting with voters last election | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:41 AM CST
  • Pritzker Says Democrats warned about perceived threats to American democracy
  • State Senator Chapin Rose says Illinois' governor continues to increase the state's spending
  • Former Governor Jim Edgar is battling pancreatic cancer
  • Murder trial of an Illinois man charged with stabbing a six-year-old Palestinian American boy is underway
  • Bloomington police looking for answers after four people were found dead over in a Bloomington home over the weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
