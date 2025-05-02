© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: Will ethics changes follow corruption convictions?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRay Long
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois has seen a flurry of corruption cases and convictions in recent years involving people who had served in the state legislature. But despite those high profile scandals, lawmakers seem to be in no hurry to pass new ethics changes. That's a departure from action taken after former governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich went to prison.

Also federal prosecutors have reversed coursed on an earlier effort to have Michael Madigan forfeit more than $3 million as part of his sentencing. We discuss that and more on State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Ray Long.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ray Long
