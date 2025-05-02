State Week: Will ethics changes follow corruption convictions?

Illinois has seen a flurry of corruption cases and convictions in recent years involving people who had served in the state legislature. But despite those high profile scandals, lawmakers seem to be in no hurry to pass new ethics changes. That's a departure from action taken after former governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich went to prison.

Also federal prosecutors have reversed coursed on an earlier effort to have Michael Madigan forfeit more than $3 million as part of his sentencing. We discuss that and more on State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Ray Long.