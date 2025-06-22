Illinois lawmakers react to Trump administration strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Illinois’ political leaders are reacting to the U.S. military’s strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes had already been carried out shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the platform Truth Social. Later in the evening, Trump addressed the nation live from the White House.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat," said Trump. "Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

The president was noncommittal on whether this was the last of planned U.S. military action in Iran. Trump said the country still had “many targets.”

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those targets with precision, speed and skill,” he said.

Saturday’s attack is the first direct U.S. involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Republican response

Illinois Republicans have been largely supportive of the decision to attack Iran directly, after a week where some right-wing pundits and representatives argued against U.S. involvement.

Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, who represents parts of Greater Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, posted a short statement to Facebook after the attacks were announced.

“President Donald J. Trump and the United States have been clear: under no circumstances can Iran be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” he said. “I thank our brave service members, Intelligence Community, and the Administration’s national security team for holding this red line to protect U.S. national security.”

Other vocal supporters of the strikes included Illinois Republicans who were critical of the previous administrations’ involvement in foreign conflicts, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“A great victory for the United States!” wrote Republican Rep. Mary Miller on Facebook. “President Trump understands that PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH keeps America, and the world, safe and secure.”

Miller represents the 15th Congressional District in southern and western Illinois.

Republican Rep. Mike Bost, who represents southern Illinois, struck a slightly more even tone in his own statement, also posted to Facebook.

“I trust that President Trump made the decision to target Iran’s nuclear program tonight due to intelligence that indicates the regime was within reach of developing nuclear weapons that could threaten the lives of American citizens and U.S. troops stationed across the globe,” Bost said. “He showed the strength to ensure that never happens.”

Illinois Democrats call for congressional oversight

Illinois Democrats reacting to the attacks on Iran were broadly critical of the decision and, though they agreed in statements Iran could not be allowed to have a nuclear program, called for congressional involvement in any further military action.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran, has been critical on an array of Trump administration military decisions, particularly the appointment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Duckworth called the attack illegal and accused the Trump administration of putting American troops and citizens at “risk of retaliation.” Duckworth said she agrees Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, but diplomacy should be the first path there.

“The Trump Administration must immediately come before Congress, not only to provide our troops with the confidence that their Commander in Chief is upholding the Constitution that they swore to support and defend, but also because it is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure he’s not getting us into yet another quagmire in the Middle East,” Duckworth said.

Sen. Dick Durbin similarly called for congressional involvement in his statement. He also placed blame on the previous Trump administration for a failed Iran nuclear deal.

“During his first term, President Trump killed the Iran nuclear deal, which required mandatory inspections, and invited this dangerous situation. Iran without inspectors appears to have been developing dangerous weapons grade materials,” Durbin said. “And now, President Trump’s actions in bombing Iran puts the U.S. on the brink of a wider war in the Middle East, all without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. Our recent experiences in Iraq should be a stark reminder of becoming embroiled in wars in the Middle East.”

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen represents parts of Greater Peoria and Bloomington-Normal. He said the attack “circumvented Congress” and he would be awaiting more information in his role as a member of the House Armed Services committee.

“We must make sure Iran never builds a nuclear weapon. However, this attack may incite an escalation against Americans around the world,” said Sorensen. “I am praying for the safety of our troops and urge the Trump administration to be transparent and accountable.”

Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has not made any direct statement on the legality or quality of the strikes. He posted a short statement to Facebook on Saturday saying he would "remain vigilant to ensure the safety of Illinoisans."

Sunday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and military officials called the Iranian sites “obliterated” in a press conference from the Pentagon. The strike is the largest B-2 strike in U.S. history, involving more than 125 aircraft, some of them decoy flights, and dropping 75 guided weapons on the three sites.