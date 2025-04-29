© 2025 NPR Illinois
Four killed when a car crashes through an after school facility in Chatham | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 29, 2025 at 8:22 AM CDT
  • Four people, ranging in age from 7 to 18, are dead after a vehicle plowed through an after school child care facility in Chatham
  • Many in the Chatham community planning response to help those impacted by Chatham tragedy
  • ISU's Chief of Police says there is no immediate threat to the campus community following a Sunday night shooting at the student center
  • Longtime Congresswoman Jan Schakowsy isn't expected to run againU.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is endorsing Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton for U.S. Senate
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
