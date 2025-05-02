Gov. JB Pritzker creates nicknames for Trump to call him, including 'JBeefy,' in Jimmy Kimmel appearance

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker laughed at nicknames that riffed on his weight, shied away from questions about his political future and vowed that President Trump’s fascination with him shows he’s “afraid of him” on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Pritzker’s late-night appearance came on the heels of an attention-getting political speech in New Hampshire that has once again sparked buzz about whether he’ll run for president in 2028.

Pritzker’s Sunday speech also prompted President Trump’s chief of staff Stephen Miller to accuse him of inciting violence after he called for “mass protests for mobilization, for disruption.” The governor has resoundingly denied that claim.

Pritzker told Kimmel he was surprised at the big reaction the speech got.

“I think people really needed to hear the rally cry,” Pritzker said. “They want to know you’re on team fight.”

Pritzker called Trump an authoritarian who is “tearing apart the things that really matter to working families across the United States.” And he urged Americans to show their displeasure in Republican-led districts.

“We’ve got to be out there, loud, proud, stand up, speak out,” Pritzker said.

Kimmel told Pritzker, “when you go to New Hampshire, it’s because you’re planning to run for president.”

“Or you’re going skiing. There are other reasons to go to New Hampshire,” Pritzker said.

At a rally last year, Trump said Pritzker was “too busy eating” and “wants to eat all the time.” He also said Pritzker would order “five burgers.” Kimmel played the Trump clip as Pritzker laughed.

“He loves to make fun of people in any way you can,” Pritzker said. “Frankly, that’s how you know he’s afraid of you.”

Pritzker, who has visibly slimmed down since the Democratic National Convention last year, has made references to his weight in the past, including admitting that “Think Big,” the campaign slogan from his 2018 gubernatorial campaign “was a pun on my size.”

But the governor took it a bit further with a bit on the inevitable nicknames Trump will give him.

Kimmel suggested to Pritzker that they choose their own nickname, since “it’s going to be a mean nickname.” Kimmel’s suggestions included JB Pizza, JB Back Ribs, JBiggy, JB the Hutt, JPritz His Pants-ker, Pritz Crackers, Gov. Big Shorts, and JB the Refrigerator Pritzker.

Pritzker said he came up with a couple of his own, “because I kind of know he’s coming at me.”

“One is of course JBurger...because he did talk about me eating burgers,” Pritzker said. “Or this is my favorite, JBeefy.”

“But I think if we were to let America vote, I think JB Back Ribs is it,” Kimmel said.

