Statewide: How women shaped Lincoln and his legacy

Women played key roles in shaping Abraham Lincoln. Some were family. Other mere acquaintances. A new book examines the relationships. We talk with the author of Loving Lincoln, who also treats the subject as a memoir of her time working in a male-dominated field.

Also this week:

* An SIU-Carbondale professor and supply chain expert gives his thoughts on President Trump's tariffs and the impact they could have on businesses and consumers.

* The floral industry faces challenges with tariffs as the bulk of cut flowers sold in the U.S. are grown in other countries. We look at whether Midwest flower farmers can fill the need.

* Maureen McKinney interviews author and Lincoln scholar Stacy Lynn, who discusses her new book "Loving :Lincoln: A Personal History of the Women Who Shaped Lincoln's Life and Legacy."

* Charlie Schlenker reports on legislative efforts to combat hate crimes in Illinois.

* Lisa Kurian Philip has details on Illinois universities quietly withdrawing from a fellowship that aims to diversify the state's college teaching force.

* Cuts in the federal library department could impact your local library. Emily Hays has the story.

